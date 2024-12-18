The PGA TOUR today announced its schedule for the 2025 FedExCup Fall, a critical seven-event slate that helps finalize PGA TOUR eligibility for the 2026 season.

The FedExCup Fall kicks off with the Procore Championship (Sept. 8-14) at Silverado Resort in Napa, California, before taking a two-week break, during which the Ryder Cup will be contested at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York. The FedExCup Fall resumes with the Sanderson Farms Championship (Sept. 29-Oct. 5) at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi.

“Building on an incredibly compelling FedExCup Fall, the upcoming eligibility changes further heighten the drama and excitement for fans, with more at stake for players than ever before,” said Tyler Dennis, PGA TOUR Chief Competitions Officer. “With events in four U.S. states, Japan, Mexico and Bermuda, the conclusion to the 2025 golf calendar promises to be exciting for our fans worldwide, while also providing a lasting impact in the communities where we will play.”

As announced last week, the PGA TOUR’s event in Japan has both a new title sponsor and a new home. With the TOUR’s multi-year agreement with global consulting company Baycurrent, Inc., the newly named Baycurrent Classic (Oct. 6-12) will be contested for the first time at Yokohama Country Club, set in Yokohama, Japan. One of the premier golf courses in Japan, Yokohama Country Club was designed in 1960 by Takeo Aiyama and remodeled in 2016 by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw.

The Black Desert Championship (Oct. 20-26) follows in Southern Utah at Black Desert Resort, as the TOUR builds upon a successful 2024 debut that marked the TOUR’s first trip to Utah in more than 60 years.

The FedExCup Fall resumes in Los Cabos, Mexico, with the World Wide Technology Championship (Nov. 3-9) at El Cardonal at Diamante, a Tiger Woods-designed golf course. The season then concludes with the Butterfield Bermuda Championship (Nov. 10-16) at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, followed by The RSM Classic (Nov. 17-23), with the FedExCup Fall standings being finalized at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

As previously announced, there are a number of eligibility changes for 2026 that will make the FedExCup Fall even more consequential in the coming year, most notably that the top 100 in the FedExCup standings through the 2025 FedExCup Fall will secure exempt status for the following PGA TOUR Season (a decrease from 125 in prior years), with Nos. 101-125 having conditional status. This change to the Priority Ranking, as recommended by the TOUR’s Player Advisory Council and approved by the Policy Board on November 18, ensures the 35 players who receive their cards via the Korn Ferry Tour, DP World Tour and PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry have a greater certainty of schedule and equitable playing opportunities.

The FedExCup Fall will finalize top 100 eligibility for 2026 FedExCup Regular Season, providing exempt status for Full-Field events as well as a spot in THE PLAYERS Championship. Among the significant benefits to winning during the FedExCup Fall are a two-year PGA TOUR exemption, 500 FedExCup points, entry into the season-opening The Sentry and eligibility into major championships that have traditionally invited PGA TOUR winners. Five of the seven winners from the 2023 FedExCup Fall went on to qualify for the 2024 FedExCup Playoffs – Sahith Theegala, Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa, Erik van Rooyen and Ludvig Åberg – while seven players in 2024 moved into the top 125 to secure fully exempt status for the 2025 season after beginning the FedExCup Fall outside the top 125.

Players who qualify for the 2025 FedExCup Playoffs (top 70) are exempt for the 2026 season, with players advancing to the BMW Championship (top 50) also being exempt into all Signature Events for 2026. Players ranked No. 51 and beyond will carry their FedExCup Points from the Regular Season and first FedExCup Playoffs event into the FedExCup Fall and will continue to accumulate FedExCup Points to finalize the FedExCup Fall standings and determine eligibility for the 2026 season. As part of the Aon Next 10, players ranked Nos. 51-60 through the FedExCup Fall earn their way into two early-season 2026 Signature Events, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational.

All seven FedExCup Fall events will be televised on GOLF Channel and distributed via the World Feed with PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ providing featured group coverage on Thursday and Friday for the four U.S. domestic events.

The PGA TOUR’s Challenge Season, consisting of three events, will follow the FedExCup Fall: the Hero World Challenge (Dec. 1-7), hosted by Tiger Woods; the mixed-team Grant Thornton Invitational (Dec. 8-14), an event co-sanctioned by the PGA TOUR and LPGA; and the PNC Championship (Dec. 15-21). All three Challenge Season events will be televised on NBC, GOLF Channel and Peacock.

