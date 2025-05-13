Phetchaburi Rajabhat have taken the surprise lead on the Futsal Thai League 2025/26 opening weekend.

A fabulous 5-1 victory over Rajnavy on the road has given Phetchaburi just the start they wanted, taking top spot in the standings.

Siravith Buathongleut (12th minute), Supawich Phopraman (14th), to be followed by a double from Atinan Moonthrap (16th and 19th), gave Phetchaburi the comfortable 4-0 lead at the break.

Buraphon Tasam then added the fifth goal in the 25th minute before Rajnavy pulled a goal back for the home team through Piticha Tharasak in the 38th minute.

In the meantime, defending champions Hongyen Thakam were also on the full points following their 3-0 away win over Suratthani.

The back-to-back champions took just a 1-0 lead at the half through Chaowala Sri-Awut’s fifth minute effort as Ryan Gomes (25th) and Sarawut Phalapruek (40th) added the others for their first win.

Elsewhere, former champions Bluewave Chonburi were 3-2 winners over Nonthaburi, Port ASM 4-1 over Thammasat Stallions, as Black Pearl fell to a 3-2 loss to YFA Sriracha.

