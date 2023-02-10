Impossible Is Nothing. Such is the phrase that has driven adidas throughout their journey of innovating in the world of sport. In their pursuit of supporting athletes around the globe, their commitment to empowering them to victory and glory remains unwavering.

And today, adidas takes this commitment one step higher in the local football scene, with the sportswear brand having inked a four-year partnership with the Philippine National Women’s Football Team under the Philippine Football Federation (PFF). The partnership was inaugurated through a contract signing today at the New World Hotel in Makati, Metro Manila.

Seen in attendance at the signing were PFF President Mariano V. Araneta and General Secretary Edwin Gastanes; team members Inna Palacios and Hali Long; and adidas Philippines General Manager Anthony Frangos.

For more, please click on https://pff.org.ph/2023/02/09/philippine-national-womens-football-team-embodies-the-mantra-impossible-is-nothing-inks-partnership-with-adidas-philippines/

#AFF

#PFF

