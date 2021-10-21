The Philippine Under-23 national team will compete in the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2022 qualifiers scheduled for 25-31 October 2021 in Singapore.
The Philippines are in Group H and will face defending champions South Korea, hosts Singapore, and Timor-Leste at the Jalan Besar Stadium.
Twenty-three (23) players (born after January 1999) were called up for the qualifiers.
Midfielders Oliver Bias and Mark Winhoffer, goalkeeper Quincy Kammeraad, and defender Justin Baas were part of the senior national team’s lineup during the recent Preliminary Joint Qualifiers Round 2 held last June 2021 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.
PHILIPPINES U23 NATIONAL TEAM
|Name
|Position
|Club
|Quincy KAMMERAAD
|Goalkeeper
|Azkals Development Team
|Enrico MANGAOANG
|Goalkeeper
|De La Salle University
|Jessie Reil SEMBLANTE
|Goalkeeper
|Mendiola FC
|Justin BAAS
|Defender
|United City FC
|Paolo Nicola PEREZ
|Defender
|Calcio Lecco (Italy)
|Christian RONTINI
|Defender
|Azkals Development Team
|David Kevin SETTERS
|Defender
|Portsmouth FC (England)
|Oliver BIAS
|Midfielder
|Azkals Development Team
|Jethro BORLONGAN
|Midfielder
|Azkals Development Team
|Dennis CHUNG
|Midfielder
|Azkals Development Team
|Yrick GALLANTES
|Midfielder
|Azkals Development Team
|Mandy Lloyd IGNACIO
|Midfielder
|Azkals Development Team
|Oskari Johannes KEKKONEN
|Midfielder
|Azkals Development Team
|Jacob Francis MANITI
|Midfielder
|Macarthur FC (Australia)
|Sandro Miguel REYES
|Midfielder
|Azkals Development Team
|Nathan RILLORAZA
|Midfielder
|Unattached
|Mark Francis SWAINSTON
|Midfielder
|Azkals Development Team
|Shanden VERGARA
|Midfielder
|Lincoln Memorial University (USA)
|Mark WINHOFFER
|Midfielder
|Azkals Development Team
|Kieran HAYES
|Forward
|United City FC
|Miguel Antonio MENDOZA
|Forward
|Unattached
|Marcel Ivan OUANO
|Forward
|Azkals Development Team
|Jens Sebastian RASMUSSEN
|Forward
|Randers FC (Denmark)
The team is currently in Doha, Qatar for the final stages of the training camp, hosted by the Qatar Football Association.
Prior to the Qatar camp, the team also conducted a closed-circuit training bubble last September 2021 at the Aboitiz Pitch in Lipa, Batangas.- pff.org.ph
