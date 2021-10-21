The Philippine Under-23 national team will compete in the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2022 qualifiers scheduled for 25-31 October 2021 in Singapore.

The Philippines are in Group H and will face defending champions South Korea, hosts Singapore, and Timor-Leste at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Twenty-three (23) players (born after January 1999) were called up for the qualifiers.

Midfielders Oliver Bias and Mark Winhoffer, goalkeeper Quincy Kammeraad, and defender Justin Baas were part of the senior national team’s lineup during the recent Preliminary Joint Qualifiers Round 2 held last June 2021 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

PHILIPPINES U23 NATIONAL TEAM

Name Position Club Quincy KAMMERAAD Goalkeeper Azkals Development Team Enrico MANGAOANG Goalkeeper De La Salle University Jessie Reil SEMBLANTE Goalkeeper Mendiola FC Justin BAAS Defender United City FC Paolo Nicola PEREZ Defender Calcio Lecco (Italy) Christian RONTINI Defender Azkals Development Team David Kevin SETTERS Defender Portsmouth FC (England) Oliver BIAS Midfielder Azkals Development Team Jethro BORLONGAN Midfielder Azkals Development Team Dennis CHUNG Midfielder Azkals Development Team Yrick GALLANTES Midfielder Azkals Development Team Mandy Lloyd IGNACIO Midfielder Azkals Development Team Oskari Johannes KEKKONEN Midfielder Azkals Development Team Jacob Francis MANITI Midfielder Macarthur FC (Australia) Sandro Miguel REYES Midfielder Azkals Development Team Nathan RILLORAZA Midfielder Unattached Mark Francis SWAINSTON Midfielder Azkals Development Team Shanden VERGARA Midfielder Lincoln Memorial University (USA) Mark WINHOFFER Midfielder Azkals Development Team Kieran HAYES Forward United City FC Miguel Antonio MENDOZA Forward Unattached Marcel Ivan OUANO Forward Azkals Development Team Jens Sebastian RASMUSSEN Forward Randers FC (Denmark)

The team is currently in Doha, Qatar for the final stages of the training camp, hosted by the Qatar Football Association.

Prior to the Qatar camp, the team also conducted a closed-circuit training bubble last September 2021 at the Aboitiz Pitch in Lipa, Batangas.- pff.org.ph

#AFF

#PFF

Like this: Like Loading...