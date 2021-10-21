The Philippine Under-23 national team will compete in the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2022 qualifiers scheduled for 25-31 October 2021 in Singapore.

The Philippines are in Group H and will face defending champions South Korea, hosts Singapore, and Timor-Leste at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Twenty-three (23) players (born after January 1999) were called up for the qualifiers.

Midfielders Oliver Bias and Mark Winhoffer, goalkeeper Quincy Kammeraad, and defender Justin Baas were part of the senior national team’s lineup during the recent Preliminary Joint Qualifiers Round 2 held last June 2021 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

PHILIPPINES U23 NATIONAL TEAM

Name Position Club
Quincy KAMMERAAD Goalkeeper Azkals Development Team
Enrico MANGAOANG Goalkeeper De La Salle University
Jessie Reil SEMBLANTE Goalkeeper Mendiola FC
Justin BAAS Defender United City FC
Paolo Nicola PEREZ Defender Calcio Lecco (Italy)
Christian RONTINI Defender Azkals Development Team
David Kevin SETTERS Defender Portsmouth FC (England)
Oliver BIAS Midfielder Azkals Development Team
Jethro BORLONGAN Midfielder Azkals Development Team
Dennis CHUNG Midfielder Azkals Development Team
Yrick GALLANTES Midfielder Azkals Development Team
Mandy Lloyd IGNACIO Midfielder Azkals Development Team
Oskari Johannes KEKKONEN Midfielder Azkals Development Team
Jacob Francis MANITI Midfielder Macarthur FC (Australia)
Sandro Miguel REYES Midfielder Azkals Development Team
Nathan RILLORAZA Midfielder Unattached
Mark Francis SWAINSTON Midfielder Azkals Development Team
Shanden VERGARA Midfielder Lincoln Memorial University (USA)
Mark WINHOFFER Midfielder Azkals Development Team
Kieran HAYES Forward United City FC
Miguel Antonio MENDOZA Forward Unattached
Marcel Ivan OUANO Forward Azkals Development Team
Jens Sebastian RASMUSSEN Forward Randers FC (Denmark)

 

The team is currently in Doha, Qatar for the final stages of the training camp, hosted by the Qatar Football Association.

Prior to the Qatar camp, the team also conducted a closed-circuit training bubble last September 2021 at the Aboitiz Pitch in Lipa, Batangas.- pff.org.ph

#AFF

#PFF

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR