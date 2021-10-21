Singapore Under-22 Men’s National Team Head Coach Nazri Nasir today named the final squad for the upcoming Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U23 Asian Cup 2022 Qualifiers.

Twenty-three players will begin their Group H campaign against Timor-Leste on 25 October 2021. Two more matches, against the Philippines and Korea Republic, will follow over the next six days.

This final squad was trimmed from a provisional squad of 28 players, which had been undergoing centralised training since early October.

Head Coach Nazri Nasir said: “The coaching staff and I had to make some very difficult decisions with everyone eager to fight for their place. We looked for certain things when deciding on the final squad, in terms of the positions needed as well as the players’ ability, understanding of the game and awareness of our philosophy, which is very important. We also need some physicality because this is the international stage; it has been a while since these boys have competed there and it is a good opportunity for the players to give their best. We have been working on our tactical aspects for most of the past week and now for the upcoming five days, we will focus more on the game-plans for the first game. The mood is good and the players are excited, and I am confident that these players will give their best.”

Assistant Coach Philippe Aw added: “The competition for places was intense and in the end, we chose players that were best for the team; it is not just about having a team of good players, but more importantly to have players who understand the playing principles we have adopted. We are thankful that we are able to participate in this tournament because for two years, our international opportunities have been impacted by COVID-19. It is not going to be easy because we have lacked international exposure but still, it is very important that we go out there and display positive football.”

Captain Jacob Mahler said: “Playing on home soil is an advantage to us but of course, we have to take every game one at a time and get off to a good start. I know our fans will be at the stadium to support us and that will only spur us even more on the field. The boys have worked hard every day, adapting to the playing philosophies and we will go out there to do our best and fight for the country. I personally can’t wait to lead the team out.”

In line with the prevailing COVID-19 safe management measures, a maximum of 1,000 spectators will be allowed in the stadium for each match. Tickets went on sale on Wednesday and more information can be found at www.fas.org.sg/tickets.

A total of 11 groups from both the West and East Zone will contest the Qualifiers, with the group winners and four best second-placed teams set to advance to the final stage. The AFC U23 Asian Cup 2022, the fifth edition of the tournament, will be held in Uzbekistan in June 2022.

