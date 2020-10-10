The stage is set for the 2020 Philippines Football League brought to you by Qatar Airways which kicks off on 24 October 2020 at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

PFL Commissioner Coco Torre met with the clubs this week to discuss the league competition and the bubble setup which will be subject to the approval of the Inter-Agency Task Force.

But while the league waits for the green light, Torre already laid out the competition format for the season which will feature a single round-robin competition followed by a Finals Series.

Teams will play five matches each with the top four teams advancing to the Finals Series.

To minimize the risk of COVID-19, the league is setting up a bubble at Seda Nuvali in Sta. Rosa, Laguna for the duration of the tournament.

All PFL clubs and match officials will be staying inside the bubble and will only be allowed to leave the premises for training and matches in Carmona.

The match between the Azkals Development Team and Mendiola FC which will usher in the season starts at 1630hrs, followed by the clash between Stallion Laguna and Kaya FC-Iloilo at 2030hrs.

Newcomers Maharlika Manila FC and United City FC square off the next day at 1700hrs.

The league is finalizing its protocols for approval by the Games and Amusements Board and the Department of Health.

The PFL is also closing in on a broadcast deal that will allow fans to watch the matches live on different platforms. – www.pfl.org.ph

