Veloster N ETCR to carry brand’s hopes in 2021 debut season – Hyundai is third official PURE ETCR entrant – Test Driver Augusto Farfus electrifies Danish streets

Hyundai Motorsport has confirmed its entry into PURE ETCR as part of the series’ spectacular Grand Reveal in Copenhagen.

The Korean manufacturer became the third brand to announce their participation in PURE ETCR and the Veloster N ETCR will go head-to-head with the CUPRA e-Racer and Romeo Ferraris-built Alfa Romeo Giulia ETCR for honours.

The Veloster N ETCR was recently the first car to undergo integration with the ETCR battery kit at Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE) in the UK.

With a peak power of 500kW (equal to 680bhp) delivered by the WAE battery through Magelec Propulsion motors, inverters and gearbox and Brightloop DC-DC converters, the machines that will compete in PURE ETCR are the most powerful touring cars ever made.

Test and Development driver Augusto Farfus drove the brand-new Veloster N ETCR through the streets of the Danish capital, giving the assembled guests and a global online audience a first dynamic glimpse of the all-electric racing car in action.

The Hyundai will make its competitive debut at PURE ETCR’s showcase event at Adria International Raceway, Italy, on November 14-15, and then contest the full season in 2021.

Francois Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events, the PURE ETCR promoter, said: “Welcome to Hyundai Motorsport to PURE ETCR. Motorsport has always been a pillar to build their N performance brand. PURE ETCR will be a strong platform to promote car manufacturers into the performance electromobility segment and showcase their products within a very dynamic and modern environment. I am sure fans across the world will be excited to see the most powerful touring cars ever created go wheel-to-wheel in PURE ETCR’s winner-takes-all Battles, and the Veloster N ETCR just shows how aggressive that new generation of touring car will be.”

Andrea Adamo, Hyundai Motorsport Team Principal, said: “I’m very proud of Hyundai Motorsport being one of the first manufacturers to rise to the challenge presented by the ETCR category and PURE ETCR. The evening in Copenhagen was a great event, not only for the series, but for us as one of the first manufacturers of a full PURE ETCR-spec car. The Veloster N ETCR project was a big technical challenge for us as a company with the new technology, but the performance we have had in testing with the prototype car shows the capabilities we have. I’m looking forward to seeing the car racing in Pure ETCR. Everything about the design of the car, and the technology involved is intended for high-performance, and concept for the race weekend format should definitely provide some exciting action when the competitive weekends begin next year.”

Like this: Like Loading...