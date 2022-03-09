David Ball’s late winner has netted Wellington all three points in a cracking A-League Men encounter against Newcastle on Wednesday night.

Having spent much of the second half on the back foot, Phoenix’s Sam Sutton picked out Ball with a lovely cross in the 88th minute that allowed the Englishman to smash a header home and seal his side a 3-2 win at Central Coast Stadium.

The win means the Phoenix have gone seven games without defeat and left them inside the top six in the race for finals.

For more, please click on https://keepup.com.au/news/phoenix-in-top-six-after-alm-win-over-jets

