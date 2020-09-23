Pirelli and Dorna WSBK Organization are delighted to announce the Italian brand as Event Main Sponsor for the Final Round of the WorldSBK Calendar, in Estoril at the Circuito Estoril from the 16th to the 18th October.

The Pirelli Estoril Round will be the final Round to the 2020 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship and promises to be an exciting finale as the Championship returns to the circuit for the first time since 1993, previously being on the Calendar back in 1988 the first year of the WorldSBK Championship.

Since 1872, Pirelli provides bikes and cars with tyre solutions at a variety of levels and is a leading company in the motorsport industry since 1907. Always at the core of innovation, the Italian company uses racing as its R&D platform across all disciplines to create the latest technological innovation to provide a high-quality product portfolio and demonstrate its motto of: “We sell what we race, we race what we sell” . Pirelli has been the Official tyre supplier of the Championship for 17 seasons; a record in the history of world motorsport making Pirelli the longest-running sole tyre supplier at an international level.

This Event Main Sponsor agreement is a great opportunity for the Italian brand to pursue its highly successful partnership with the world’s fastest production-based Championship and will ensure a bespoke experience for everyone operating within the paddock, whilst the products are ultimately passed onto fans and motorcycle riders on the roads, following the philosophy that has always distinguished Pirelli’s approach to two-wheeled racing.

