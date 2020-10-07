Within a three-week period, Port FC have gifted away a total of six points plus THB 100,000 (USD 3,200) in fines following their failure to get a grip on their electricity supply issues at their playing venue of the PAT Stadium.

On Sunday – 4 October 2020 – a power outage 30 minutes before their Toyota Thai League 1 tie against Muangthong United saw the match having to be called off.

And this came after their last home game against Police Tero FC on 13 September 2020 suffered a similar outage with just two minutes to go to the end of the match.

For the latest match cancellation, Port FC were handed the same sentence as was the last time – deduction of three points plus a fine of THB 50,000 (USD 1,600).

“The power transformer belongs to Port and not to the MEA (Metropolitan Electricity Authority). It was the home team’s fault that the stadium was not ready for the match so they face a 2-0 forfeit,” said Amnuay Nimmano, the Chairman of the FA of Thailand (FAT) Disciplinary Committee.

Port have the right to appeal the ruling within 24 hours.

In attendance at the meeting was Port FC chairwoman Nualphan Lamsam, who said that the team had requested to the FAT to play the remainder of the first half of the season at another venue.

