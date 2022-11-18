Police SA crowned 2022 FAS Women’s National League champions

A dominant display by Police SA saw them romp to their maiden Football Association of Singapore (FAS) Women’s National League title on Sunday evening at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Hisham Roslan’s charges overcame JSSL FC 4-0 in the final to make it five wins from as many matches in this season’s competition, which meant that they lifted the trophy at the final whistle and received S$8000.00 in prize money.

Cheryl Chan broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute and Police never looked back from there. Singapore Under-18 international Nurzaherra Maisarah bagged her eighth of the season on 43 minutes before Kyra Taylor added a third on 48 minutes. Former Lionesses captain Nur Izyani rounded off the triumph with a 53rd-minute strike on a memorable night.

