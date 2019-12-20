ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF), Southeast Asia’s Para sports governing body, expresses its concern over the situation which led to the postponement of the 10thASEAN Para Games Philippines 2020, originally scheduled from 18 to 24 January, 2020.

Whilst expressing regret over the postponement and its impact, APSF acknowledges that the current situation, which involved the Games budget and disbursement of funding from the Philippines Sports Commission (PSC) to the Philippines ASEAN Para Games Organizing Committee (PHILAPGOC) have left the Organizing Committee with no alternative but to postpone and seek new dates for the Games.

PHILAPGOC, upon advice from PSC, has proposed 20-28 March 2020 as the new dates of the 10thASEAN Para Games.

All NPCs and member nations of the Federation have been duly informed and requested to make necessary adjustment following the new changes in Games’ dates.

APSF’s immediate concern now is for the 10thASEAN Para Games to commence during the specified dates in March 2020 as proposed by the LOC and PSC.

APSF seeks the understanding of all parties including NPCs, athletes, officials, contingents of the respective nations to ensure that the Games is held successfully in March 2020. PHILAPGOC, in its letter to APSF, has pledged its commitment to deliver the Games in March 2020. The Federation will continue to provide assistance to the LOC in all areas to ensure that the Games run smoothly and successfully.

In the recent Pre-Delegates Registration Meeting (Pre-DRM) conducted in Manila from 13-15 Dec, a total of 1533 athletes and 829 officials from all 11 nations have been registered and confirmed for the 2020 Games, to be held in 3 main clusters, New Clark City, Subic and Manila.