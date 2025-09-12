Frenchman Théo Pourchaire (22 years old) will make his debut at the wheel of the PEUGEOT 9X8 during the 2025 8 Hours of Bahrain and will become a full-time driver for Team Peugeot TotalEnergies in 2026.

He will replace Stoffel Vandoorne, whose contract ends after the 6 Hours of Fuji, in the cockpit of the PEUGEOT 9X8 #94.

Currently a development driver for Team Peugeot TotalEnergies, Théo Pourchaire first experienced the PEUGEOT 9X8 a year earlier, during the Rookie Test in Bahrain in 2024.

After winning the FIA Formula 2 Championship, gaining experience in Super Formula and IndyCar, and serving as a Formula 1 reserve driver, Théo Pourchaire was invited by Team Peugeot TotalEnergies to take part in the Bahrain Rookie Test in November 2024, where he completed 17 laps at the wheel of the PEUGEOT 9X8. His performance, analytical skills, and team spirit convinced the team to appoint him as development driver for the 2025 season.

Since then, the Frenchman has taken part in several private test sessions at the wheel of the Hypercar, as well as numerous simulator sessions in Satory. This year, he also made his endurance racing debut in LMP2, claiming pole position at Imola (ELMS) and finishing his first 24 Hours of Le Mans in 8th place in the category.

Théo Pourchaire will make his race debut at the wheel of the PEUGEOT 9X8 #94 during the 8 Hours of Bahrain on November 8, the final round of the 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship, replacing Stoffel Vandoorne.

“On behalf of Team Peugeot TotalEnergies, I would like to thank Stoffel for his professionalism, commitment, and all the experience he has shared with us over these two years. The whole team wishes him the very best for the future of his career,” said Olivier Jansonnie, Peugeot Sport Technical Director.

Stoffel Vandoorne has competed in 13 FIA WEC races with the PEUGEOT 9X8, achieving two Hyperpole qualifications, the most recent one at Spa-Francorchamps, cheered on by his many fans.

“Théo continues his learning process with the 9X8, and this race represents a logical step in his integration into the Hypercar program,” said Olivier Jansonnie. “After a strong season in ELMS and steady progress, Théo has shown that he has the qualities required to perform at the highest level of endurance racing. He quickly adapted to the discipline, and his commitment since the start of the project has been remarkable. Making his WEC debut in Bahrain naturally fits with his journey alongside the team. We have full confidence in his ability to meet the demands of the world championship. This opportunity aligns with our desire to prepare for the future by gradually integrating young, high-potential talents.”

After recently announcing New Zealander Nick Cassidy, who discovered the PEUGEOT 9X8 during a test session at the Austin circuit, Team Peugeot TotalEnergies is now confirming Théo Pourchaire as a full-time driver for the 2026 season.

Théo Pourchaire, 2026 Full-Time Driver:

“I am super happy — thank you to Team Peugeot TotalEnergies for making my dream of becoming a professional racing driver come true, and thank you to everyone who has supported me. I am proud to represent Peugeot, a brand with a rich motorsport history that has won the 24 Hours of Le Mans. I can’t wait to take the start of this legendary race in the top category behind the wheel of the PEUGEOT 9X8. I am delighted to make my race debut in Bahrain alongside Loïc and Malthe, on a track I really enjoy and where I’ve already had great success in Formula 2 and karting.”

Jean-Marc Finot, Stellantis Motorsport VP:

“At Peugeot, we have always placed great importance on supporting young drivers. After a period of integration as a test driver, Théo Pourchaire’s appointment as a full-time driver within our Hypercar program reflects our commitment to building the future with promising talents, trained to meet the demands of endurance racing. This philosophy is deeply rooted in the brand’s DNA: developing skills, passing on our expertise, and giving young drivers the means to reach the highest level of performance.”

Like this: Like Loading...