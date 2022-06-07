The pre-season tournament officially titled the President’s Cup 2022 will start on Saturday with the participation of all 18 clubs for the Liga 1 2022/2023 season.

The tournament is set to run from 11 June to 17 July 2022.

“The President’s Cup 2022 will start on 11 June 2022 at the Manahan Stadium in Solo. Thank you to President Joko Widodo who has given the PSSI full support for this tournament,” said PSSI President, Mochamad Iriawan.

Added Minister for Youth and Sports Zainudin Amali: “We are coordinating for Mr. President Joko Widodo to attend the opening of the President’s Cup 2022.”

“There will definitely be spectators (for this tournament), although there has been no final decision on the exact number as yet.”

The champions of the President’s Cup 2022 will receive IDR 3 billion (USD208,000) with the runners-up taking home IDR1.5 billion (USD104,000), and the two semifinalists getting IDR500 million (USD35,000) each.

The 18 clubs have been divided into four groups and where they are playing the preliminary stage in four cities of Samarinda, Solo, Malang and Bandung.

PRESIDENT’S CUP 2022 GROUPINGS

GROUP A (SOLO): Persis Solo, PSIS Semarang, Dewa United, Persita Tangerang, PSS Sleman

GROUP B (SAMARINDA): Borneo FC, Barito Putera, Persija Jakarta, RANS Nusantara FC, Madura United

GROUP C (BANDUNG): Persib Bandung, Bhayangkara FC, Bali United, Persebaya Surabaya

GROUP D (MALANG): Arema FC, Persikabo 1973, PSM Makassar, Persik Kediri

