Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah led Team A to victory in the women’s category of the President’s Cup after beating Team B, 3-2 this evening at the Malaysian Badminton Academy in Bukit Kiara.

Following the success of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) Invitational Championship last month, the national body decided to continue with the initiative to organize the President’s Cup so as to ensure that players remain at their level best.

And this evening, Soniia Cheah started off well when she delivered the first point for Team A after beating 2019 SEA Games gold medallist S. Kisona in straight set 21-14, 25-23.

“I have to praise Kisona as she gave quite a good fight. But I am of course happy to give the first point for Team A,” said Soniia.

“But I still think that I need to make some improvements because I was too eager in the chase for points and that led me to losing points all too easy.”

However, Team B was quick on the rebound in the next match when they equalised through doubles Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean, who easily overcame Vivian Hoo-Yap Cheng Wen 21-10, 21-14.

But Team A was not about to be outdone when Goh Jin Wei, who is making a return to the court after more than a year’s rest, delivered the second point for a 2-1 lead.

Jin Wei beat Eoon Qi Xuan in straight set 21-12, 21-9.

“I am using this first competitive appearance as an assessment. Overall, I think I have reached between 60% to 70% and I am satisfied with today’s match,” added Jin Wei.

Pearly-Thinaah, who were the runners-up at the BAM Invitational Championship last month, then made sure that Team A win the President’s Cup title with an unassailable 3-1 lead.

They put down the challenge of Toh Ee Wei-Yap Ling 21-17, 21-15.

“Team event is different from individual because teammates always give words of encouragement,” added Pearly.

“We were playing without any pressure because we were already leading 2-1, so we just wanted to make sure that

was ours.”

Youngster Lee Ying Ying gave Team B their second point following her 21-17, 21-7 straight set victory over K. Letshaana.

FULL RESULTS

WS1- Soniia Cheah v. S. Kisona – 21-14 25-23 (1-0)

WD1 – Vivian Hoo – Yap Cheng Wen vs Chow Mei Kuan – Lee Meng Yean 10-21 14-21 (0-1)

WS2 – Goh Jin Wei vs Eoon Qi Xuan – 21-12 21-9 (1-0)

WD2 – M. Thinaah – Pearly Tan vs. Toh Ee Wei – Yap Ling 21-17 21-15 (1-0)

WS3 – K. Letshaana v Lee Ying Ying 17-21 7-21 (0-1)

