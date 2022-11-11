Provisional Singapore squad named for AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022

Singapore national team head coach Takayuki Nishigaya named a provisional squad of 29 players for the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022, slated for 20 December 2022 to 16 January 2023.

The Lions will travel to Chiba, Japan for a training camp from 1 to 12 December, where they are set to play two training matches.

Defender Ryhan Stewart will only link up with the squad after the camp due to his club commitments with Thai second-tier side Chiangmai FC.

The team will then face the Maldives in an international ‘A’ friendly at home at the Jalan Besar Stadium on 17 December for their final tune-up ahead of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022.

