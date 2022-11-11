Please find below the 2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship provisional calendar, with 12 rounds planned for next season. 
DATE COUNTRY CIRCUIT WorldSBK WorldSSP WorldSSP300
24-26 February Australia Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit X X
3-5 March Indonesia Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit X X
21-23 April The Netherlands TT Circuit Assen X X X
5-7 May Spain Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya X X X
2-4 June Italy Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” X X X
30 June – 2 July United Kingdom Donington Park X X
28-30 July Czech Republic Autodrom Most X X X
8-10 September France Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours X X X
22-24 September Spain MotorLand Aragon X X X
29 Sept. – 1 Oct. Portugal Autodromo Internacional do Algarve X X X
13-15 October Argentina Circuito San Juan Villicum X X
TBA X X X
An Official Pre-Season Test for the WorldSBK and WorldSSP classes will be held at Phillip Island ahead of the 1st Round, on Monday 20th and Tuesday 21st of February.
