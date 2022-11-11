Home 2022 2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship Provisional Calendar 2022International 2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship Provisional Calendar November 11, 2022 5 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Please find below the 2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship provisional calendar, with 12 rounds planned for next season. DATE COUNTRY CIRCUIT WorldSBK WorldSSP WorldSSP300 24-26 February Australia Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit X X 3-5 March Indonesia Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit X X 21-23 April The Netherlands TT Circuit Assen X X X 5-7 May Spain Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya X X X 2-4 June Italy Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” X X X 30 June – 2 July United Kingdom Donington Park X X 28-30 July Czech Republic Autodrom Most X X X 8-10 September France Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours X X X 22-24 September Spain MotorLand Aragon X X X 29 Sept. – 1 Oct. Portugal Autodromo Internacional do Algarve X X X 13-15 October Argentina Circuito San Juan Villicum X X TBA X X X An Official Pre-Season Test for the WorldSBK and WorldSSP classes will be held at Phillip Island ahead of the 1st Round, on Monday 20th and Tuesday 21st of February. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... - Advertisement - RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR 2022 Sibling rivalry strong as Girolami brothers prepare for a WTCR first 2022 Catsburg’s 10 steps to WTCR success 2022 Provisional Singapore squad named for AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 MOST POPULAR Sibling rivalry strong as Girolami brothers prepare for a WTCR first November 11, 2022 Catsburg’s 10 steps to WTCR success November 11, 2022 Provisional Singapore squad named for AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 November 11, 2022 2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship Provisional Calendar November 11, 2022 Load more - Advertisement -HOT NEWS 2022 Marini quickest as Oliveira shines with Aprilia 2022 Australia break Fiji hearts to win Hong Kong Sevens 2022 Spanish rookie David Puig fulfilling potential at International Series Morocco 2022 Blend of youth and experience to sample Team Peugeot TotalEnergies’ 9X8...