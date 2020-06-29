The FA of Indonesia (PSSI) have set October 2020 as the restart of the Indonesia Liga 1, Liga 2 and Liga 3.

This follows the official letters that were sent out this week for the restart of the league that has been suspended since March this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have to restart football under the ‘New Normal’ and Indonesian football have to adapt to these new circumstances. They have to strictly follow the health protocols that have been set,” said PSSI President Mochamad Iriawan.

“The objective of restarting football was to make sure that the Indonesia national team moves forward. The players gain valuable competitive experience and they will get better.”

Iriawan added that the restart of the Indonesia Liga 1 was to also give the national Under-19 team matches ahead of their preparation for the FIFA U20 World Cup 2021.

“The U19 players can play with their respective clubs in Indonesia Liga 1 and 2 when they are out of national training camp,” added Iriawan.

