PURE ETCR supports partner EARTHDAY.ORG – Active participation in reforestation programme, ‘The Canopy Project’ – PURE ETCR community to take part in Great Global Clean-up –

PURE ETCR is supporting the 51st annual Earth Day today with a set of activities throughout the day and beyond.

A partnership was recently established between PURE ETCR, the world’s first all-electric, multi-brand touring car championship, and EARTHDAY.ORG, which seeks to diversify, educate and activate the environmental movement globally.

More than one billion people in 192 countries support Earth Day activities annually, making it the world’s largest civic observance, and this year PURE ETCR is inviting fans of touring car racing to join together and help further climate action all over the planet.

To mark the 51st Earth Day, a list of 51 actions and tips to make a difference has been released, showing people around the world how they can help in the push towards a cleaner and more sustainable future.

PURE ETCR’s competitors will race with 100 per cent electric propulsion in 2021, provided via charging units powered by hydrogen generators. This means the only by-product from the cars will be water.

All-weather Goodyear race tyres, an optimised calendar that enables a ‘no air freight’ policy, and a system of ongoing evaluation to lower PURE ETCR’s carbon footprint are all further examples of the series’ sustainability policy.

Today (April 22), the PURE ETCR community is participating in numerous Earth Day events globally, including local clean-ups, plogging (litter picking while jogging) and buying only locally-produced food.

In 2021 the series has pledged support to EARTHDAY.ORG’s Canopy Project, which plants trees to benefit local communities, increase habitat for species and combat climate change.

Additionally, commitments will be undertaken in every country visited by the series this year, building up to a Great Global Clean-up event, to include the entire PURE ETCR community, in September.

Touring car fans are invited join in the activities and share their experiences on PURE ETCR’s social media channels using #PURETCR and #RestoreOurEarth.

