The Badminton Association of Indonesia (PBSI) have announced their team to the Malaysian Open 2021 next month.

The team will consist of thirteen representatives of their top players vying for the points in the run-up to the Olympic Games in Tokyo this July.

For the men’s doubles, Marcus Fernaldi Gideon-Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo will have their comeback match after the world No. 1 pair was forced to withdraw from the All England 2021 last March.

The Malaysian Open would be an important testing ground for the duo since they last tasted Super Series title after winning the Indonesian Open in January last year.

Other pairs PBSI will be sending include Hendra Setiawan-Mohammad Ahsan and Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Christie, Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Tommy Sugiarto will headline the men’s singles.

However, Gregoria Mariska Tunjung will be the sole representative for the women’s singles.

The Malaysian Open would be a crucial event for mixed doubles pair Hafiz Faizal-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja as they look to secure their slot to Tokyo following Praveen Jordan-Melati Daeva Oktavianti who had already confirmed their place at the Games.

Hafiz-Gloria are currently placed eighth on the Road to Tokyo standings—a prerequisite for the Olympics qualification.

However, their position is considered uncertain where they are still in contention against Hong Kong’s Tang Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet and British pair Marcus Ellis-Lauren Smith who are trailing close behind in the standings.

Categorised as BWF World Tour Super 750, the Malaysian Open 2021 will be held at the Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur from 25-30 May 2021.

After the Malaysian Open, the final road to the Olympic Games qualifiers will continue with the Singapore Open on 1-6 June 2021. – By Siti Zafirah Kamal

