The 2026 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship will once again take place over 12 rounds and 36 races. The season will start in Phillip Island with the Australian Round on February 21st and while there are many changes for the coming campaign one thing remains constant, WorldSBK is Pure Motorsport.

Armed with the fastest production derived motorcycles in the world the 22 rider field will deliver excitement at every round. History has proven that in this championship that the rider has been the biggest factor in making the difference between success and failure. For the six manufacturers on the grid they’ll be hoping that their line-up proves pivotal in getting the most from their machinery and delivering success throughout the campaign.

The ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team enters the season as the reigning Riders’ Championship holder but with a new line-up. Miguel Oliveira joins the series following a successful Grand Prix career that included race victories in all three classes, while three-time WorldSBK race winner Danilo Petrucci switches manufacturers after three seasons aboard Ducati machinery.

Ducati will once again be led by 2025 title runner-up Nicolo Bulega. The 26-year-old returns to the Aruba.It Racing – Ducati squad for his third Superbike season and will aim to become the first rider to win both Supersport and Superbike world titles. After finishing second in last year’s championship despite 14 race wins, Bulega enters 2026 as the title favourite.

Nicolo Bulega will line up alongside a new teammate in 2026, with Iker Lecuona replacing Alvaro Bautista in the Ducati factory squad. After four seasons with Honda HRC, Lecuona has shown encouraging form during pre-season testing aboard the updated Panigale V4 R. Ducati will also boast a formidable Independent line-up, headed by Bautista following the double World Champion’s move to Barni Spark Racing Team. Sam Lowes will look to continue his upward momentum with the Elf Marc VDS Racing Team after securing a pole position last season.

