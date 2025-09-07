The four quarter-finals are confirmed at Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.

At the end of a hugely competitive third match round, in which eight games have been played across the length and breadth of England in York, Northampton, Exeter and Brighton, the pools are complete and the four quarter-finals confirmed at Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.

Quarter-final 1: New Zealand v South Africa

New Zealand capped off an unbeaten campaign in Pool C with a 40-0 victory over Ireland in Brighton. Played in front of a packed out 30,017 crowd at Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium, the win confirmed New Zealand top of the pool and they will play South Africa, who finish runners-up in Pool D after suffering their first loss of the tournament, going down 57-10 against France in front of 13,268 fans in Northampton.

Quarter-final 1 will be played at Exeter’s Sandy Park at 13:00 on Saturday, 13 September.

Quarter-final 2: Canada v Australia

Canada finished top in Pool B by beating Scotland and Australia finished runners-up in Pool A after their 47-7 loss to England.

Quarter-final 2 will be played at 16:00 on Saturday, 13 September as Bristol’s Ashton Gate stages its first match of Women’s RWC 2025.

Quarter-final 3: France v Ireland

With a final pool win against South Africa to follow earlier victories against Italy and Brazil, France top pool D. They will play Pool C runners-up Ireland, who finished their Pool C campaign with a 40-0 loss to defending champions New Zealand in Brighton.

Quarter-final 3 will be played at 13:00 on Sunday, 14 September at Exeter’s Sandy Park.

Quarter-final 4: England v Scotland

By beating Australia 47-7 in front of a sell-out crowd at Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium, England finished top of Pool A and will take on Pool B runners-up Scotland. The Scots finished second in Pool B after their hard-fought 40-19 loss to world number 2 side Canada.

Quarter-final 4 will be played at Bristol’s Ashton Gate at 16:00 on Sunday, 14 September.

