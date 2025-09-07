Yamaha has reaffirmed its place at the top of the FIM Supersport World Championship, securing its 11th Manufacturers’ title in 2025 with the new Yamaha R9. This latest triumph, the brand’s first since 2022, makes Yamaha the manufacturer with the most titles in WorldSSP history, surpassing Honda’s 10 titles.



In 2025, Yamaha dethroned reigning Champions Ducati – winner of the last two seasons – in a year that marked a remarkable debut for the all-new R9. Competitive from the opening round, the bike proved a winning package in the hands of its top riders, delivering the title in its very first year of competition.



The 2025 campaign has been a resounding success for Yamaha, with 14 race victories out of 18 races, all delivered by Championship leader Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) and second-placed Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team). Their exceptional consistency meant they were the only Yamaha riders to score points in the Manufacturers’ Standings.



Manzi led the charge with nine wins, while Oncu contributed five victories, ensuring Yamaha’s return to the top. This dominant performance underscores the strength of the YZF-R9 in its debut season and the talent of Yamaha’s rider line-up.



As Yamaha celebrates its 11th WorldSSP Manufacturers’ title, the brand remains committed to continuing the R9’s winning legacy in 2026.



Michael van Zomeren, Marketing & Motorsport Director,

Yamaha Motor Europe

“This is a hugely important and significant moment for Yamaha as we celebrate victory in the WorldSSP manufacturers’ championship with the all-new R9 in its very first season. It has been a remarkable year for the R9, which started out with Stefano Manzi taking victory in the very first race back in Australia. The package has impressed across the season, with a combined 14victories between Manzi and Can Oncu, as well as strong performances from Lucas Mahias, and rookies Roberto Garcia and Aldi Satya Mahendra. Thank you to our teams, Pata Ten Kate Racing, Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros WorldSSP team and GMT94 Yamaha for their hard work and determination. Congratulations also must go to our Motorsport Division colleagues for developing a race bike that could win in its very first season, as well as assembling a rider line-up capable of achieving this remarkable result. Fingers crossed for the ‘Triple Crown’!”



Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing)

“I’m really proud to have played a part in helping Yamaha close in on the Manufacturers’ Championship. This is a new project and last year I was involved in developing this bike. Normally a brand-new bike takes time to be competitive, but we’re already in front. Last year we struggled a lot with the old bike, so it’s great to see the new R9 performing like this.”



Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team)

“I’m very happy for Yamaha, congratulations to them. I hope we can win the Teams’ Championship and the Riders’ Championship as well, but we’ll have to work hard and see.”