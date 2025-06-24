After two nerve-wracking finals, Dutch team Brouwer/Van de Velde and Brazilian team Vitória/Hege came out on top. Both teams secured their 15 points in the decisive third round before the 15-minute mark, earning the titles of Kings & Queens of Utrecht.

Vitória/Hege dominate women’s final from start to finish

The afternoon kicked off with the women’s final, featuring five strong teams: Dutch teams Konink/Schoon and Van Driel/Bekhuis, Americans Simo/Van Winkle, and Brazilians Vitória/Hege and Andressa/Tainá.

The latter narrowly missed out on points in the first round and had to settle for fifth place. Vitória/Hege found their rhythm and won the second round, while Van Driel/Bekhuis and Konink/Schoon also pulled ahead, leaving Simo/Van Winkle far behind.

In the decisive final round, the Dutch teams had no answer to the unstoppable Vitória/Hege, who scored point after point at lightning speed. With an impressive run, the Brazilians reached the 15-point mark well before time ran out, sealing the win in record time. Konink/Schoon took silver with 5 points, while Van Driel/Bekhuis claimed bronze after failing to score in the final round.

Brouwer/Van de Velde claim their first crown

The men’s final took place in the second half of the afternoon, featuring another exciting mix of teams.

Dutch pairings Brouwer/Van de Velde and Boermans/De Groot had secured their spots in the final, much to the delight of the home crowd in the BetCity Arena. They were joined by Smith/Webber (USA), George/Saymon (Brazil), and Nicolaidis/Carracher (Australia), all chasing the crown. Boermans/De Groot started strong in the first round, quickly building a massive lead.

Brouwer/Van de Velde were slow to find their rhythm and remained stuck on zero points until the final minute. In the closing seconds, they managed to overtake Smith/Webber and secure their spot. In round two, the game shifted. George/Saymon scored the most points, while Boermans/De Groot lost momentum and finished fourth, just off the podium.

In the final, decisive round, Nicolaidis/Carracher got off to a flying start, building a 7-point lead. But Brouwer/Van de Velde stayed calm and waited for their moment, slowly closing the gap to just 4 points behind the Australians. Midway through, they claimed the King’s side and took control of the game by overtaking Nicolaidis/Carracher’s score.

Brouwer/Van de Velde’s points climbed quickly and steadily. With 15 on the board, they sealed the win. For Brouwer, who has

regularly reached the final and stood on the King of the Court podium, this is his very first crown.

Relive the excitement of Utrecht

Queen & King of the Court Utrecht marked the third stop of the Crown Series, which kicked off earlier this year in Tenerife and continued in Hamburg. This edition drew over 20.000 unique viewers through the global livestream and was broadcast live across more than 90 countries.

To rewatch the games and experience all the highlights again, visit the official YouTube channel.

Stay informed about upcoming Crown Series events by visiting kingofthecourt.com.

Like this: Like Loading...