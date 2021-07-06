Rajnavy Futsal Club will get three players on loan from Indonesia as part of their preparations for a better showing for the new Futsal Thai League season.

The three players are Ardiansyah Nur, Evan Soumilena and goalkeeper Muhammad Albagir, who have been integral in Black Steel’s win of the 2020 Pro Futsal League title.

Rajnavy team manager Surapong Thompha said to a Thai media outlet that the trio will fill the quota for Rajnavy’s foreign players

All three players will be on loan to Rajnavy until the start of the 2021 Pro Futsal League season.

