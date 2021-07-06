Two second places in Norway: Audi customer Wiggo Dalmo returns from the third round of the Norwegian sports car racing series Racing NM with two trophies. On the Sokndal circuit in the south of the country, he missed victory in the first sprint by just 0.588 seconds. In the third sprint, Dalmo’s R8 LMS again crossed the finish line in second place, 0.7 seconds behind.

Victory in Denmark: Valdemar Eriksen was the fastest GT driver at the third round of the Danish Endurance Championship. At the Jyllandsringen near Aarhus, the Dane won the first 50-minute race in the Audi R8 LMS with a lead of almost ten seconds. In the second race, Eriksen was again the fastest GT driver but had to admit defeat to a technically much more complex LMP3 sports prototype in his class with the production-based race car.

They are already setting their sights on their next titles: last year’s sprint champions have a 28.5-point lead over the Mercedes duo Timur Boguslavskiy/Raffaele Marciello in this discipline after three of five events. WRT is 18.5 points clear in the team standings. In the overall standings of the race series consisting of sprint and endurance races, Vanthoor/Weerts hold on to first place with a 25.5-point lead over Marciello, while WRT is 29 points ahead of the Mercedes team Akka ASP.

On Sunday, Dries Vanthoor started to the second race in third place. On lap 16, he beat Ferrari driver Patrick Kujala in a duel and took over second place. At the pit stops, WRT was again the fastest team and sent Charles Weerts into the race six seconds ahead of his pursuers. The Belgian further extended his gap and crossed the finish line eleven seconds ahead of his nearest pursuers. Benjamin Goethe/Kelvin van der Linde were delighted with another trophy for the Belgian team in third place. Weerts/Vanthoor have thus not only won five of the last six races at Misano that they have contested together so far for Vincent Vosse’s team.

Teammate Dries Vanthoor took up the race with a lead of around two seconds. After a caution period, the Belgian was able to cross the finish line 1.1 seconds ahead of the next car. Léo Roussel and Christopher Haase in another Audi R8 LMS recorded the first podium result of the season for Saintéloc Racing in third place, followed by their teammates Aurélien Panis/Frédéric Vervisch.