Rakphol Sainetngam, the head coach of the Thailand Futsal team, is set to introduce ‘Thai style’ Futsal at the Continental Futsal Championship which kicks off this Sunday.

The Continental Futsal Championship 2021 will be held on 25-30 July 2021 at the Show DC Hall 1, Show DC Shopping Center in Bangkok.

“I have been studying under Pulpis for over 10 years, and also from Miguel Rodrigo at the FIFA Futsal World in 2016 (in Colombia) on team style,” said Rakphol.

“I would like to call the current Thai national team, Thailand style. We will have a new approach to show what the Thai style is. There will be new methodology.”

The Continental Futsal Championship is being used as part of the preparation for the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup later in the year.

For the Bangkok tourney, Thailand have been placed in Group A against Uzbekistan, Kosovo and Mozambique, while Group B has Iran, Egypt, Tajikistan and Lithuania.

“This Thai national team is a combination of experienced and young players with great potential, so we are ready,” added Rakphol.

“The 18 players in the team right now are considered the best players in Thailand. If some players get injured, we can call others. We have a good pool of players at the moment.

“All teams playing in this tournament are strong. And it is a useful tournament, a good test for everyone to gauge their abilities.”

2021 CONTINENTAL FUTSAL CHAMPIONSHIP

FIXTURES

25 July 2021

1100hrs – Egypt vs Tajikistan

1300hrs – Iran vs Lithuania

1500hrs – Uzbekistan vs Kosovo

1700hrs – Thailand vs Mozambique

26 July 2021

1100hrs – Lithuania vs Egypt

1300hrs – Tajikistan vs Iran

1500hrs – Mozambique vs Uzbekistan

1700hrs – Kosovo vs Thailand

27 July 2021

1100hrs – Tajikistan vs Lithuania

1300hrs – Iran vs Egypt

1500hrs – Kosovo vs Mozambique

1700hrs -Thailand vs Uzbekistan

29 July 2021

1100hrs – PLAYOFF – 4th Place in Group A vs 4th Place in Group B

SEMIFINALS

1300hrs – Winner of Group B vs Runner-up of Group A

1600hrs – Winner of Group A vs Runner-up of Group B

30 July 2021

1100hrs – PLAYOFF – 3rd Place Group A vs 3rd Place Group B

1300hrs – 3rd & 4th Placing

1600hrs – FINAL

#AFF

#FAT

Like this: Like Loading...