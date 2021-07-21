Rakphol Sainetngam, the head coach of the Thailand Futsal team, is set to introduce ‘Thai style’ Futsal at the Continental Futsal Championship which kicks off this Sunday.
The Continental Futsal Championship 2021 will be held on 25-30 July 2021 at the Show DC Hall 1, Show DC Shopping Center in Bangkok.
“I have been studying under Pulpis for over 10 years, and also from Miguel Rodrigo at the FIFA Futsal World in 2016 (in Colombia) on team style,” said Rakphol.
“I would like to call the current Thai national team, Thailand style. We will have a new approach to show what the Thai style is. There will be new methodology.”
The Continental Futsal Championship is being used as part of the preparation for the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup later in the year.
For the Bangkok tourney, Thailand have been placed in Group A against Uzbekistan, Kosovo and Mozambique, while Group B has Iran, Egypt, Tajikistan and Lithuania.
“This Thai national team is a combination of experienced and young players with great potential, so we are ready,” added Rakphol.
“The 18 players in the team right now are considered the best players in Thailand. If some players get injured, we can call others. We have a good pool of players at the moment.
“All teams playing in this tournament are strong. And it is a useful tournament, a good test for everyone to gauge their abilities.”
2021 CONTINENTAL FUTSAL CHAMPIONSHIP
FIXTURES
25 July 2021
1100hrs – Egypt vs Tajikistan
1300hrs – Iran vs Lithuania
1500hrs – Uzbekistan vs Kosovo
1700hrs – Thailand vs Mozambique
26 July 2021
1100hrs – Lithuania vs Egypt
1300hrs – Tajikistan vs Iran
1500hrs – Mozambique vs Uzbekistan
1700hrs – Kosovo vs Thailand
27 July 2021
1100hrs – Tajikistan vs Lithuania
1300hrs – Iran vs Egypt
1500hrs – Kosovo vs Mozambique
1700hrs -Thailand vs Uzbekistan
29 July 2021
1100hrs – PLAYOFF – 4th Place in Group A vs 4th Place in Group B
SEMIFINALS
1300hrs – Winner of Group B vs Runner-up of Group A
1600hrs – Winner of Group A vs Runner-up of Group B
30 July 2021
1100hrs – PLAYOFF – 3rd Place Group A vs 3rd Place Group B
1300hrs – 3rd & 4th Placing
1600hrs – FINAL
