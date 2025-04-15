Gary Hunt of France dives from the 28 metre platform in the Big Lagoon during the final competition day of the first stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in El Nido, Philippines on April 13, 2025. // Dean Treml / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202504130366 // Usage for editorial use only //

The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2025 kicked off in an all-natural location, which is El Nido, Philippines from April 11th-13th.

24 athletes dived right into the essence of the sport when the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series returned to the Philippines for a spectacular season opener in on the Palawan Island, near El Nido, renowned for its crystal-clear waters, lush forests, towering limestone rocks, and vibrant marine life, set the perfect stage for the first dives of the year directly off the cliffs.

10-time champion Gary Hunt returned to the top of the men’s podium for the first time in three years as the 2025 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series kicked off in the spectacular setting of El Nido, Philippines on Sunday afternoon.

40-year-old Hunt, appearing as a wildcard after vacating his permanent place on the tour last season in order to fulfil his Olympic dream on home soil, rediscovered that winning formula from the 27m platform after almost three years without victory. In second place, Jonathan Paredes from Mexico, who competed as a Wildcard athlete and on third Constantin Popovici (ROU).

In the women’s competition, Australia’s Rhiannan Iffland also made the perfect start in her bid for a ninth King Kahekili Trophy on the spin. Second place goes to American Kaylea Arnett and Nelli Chukanivska from the Ukraine is completing the podium.

RESULTS Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2025 – stop #1 – El Nido (PHI)

Result Women Result Men 1| Rhiannan Iffland (AUS) – 352.95 points 1| Gary Hunt (FRA) – 422.10 points 2| Kaylea Arnett (USA) – 320.65 points 2| Jonathan Paredes (MEX) – 381.90 points 3| Nelli Chukanivska (UKR) – 313.80 points 3| Constantin Popovici (ROU) – 381.15 points

Like this: Like Loading...