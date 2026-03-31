|As the 17th season unfolds across three continents, record champions Rhiannan Iffland and Gary Hunt return to lead a six-stop campaign shaped by new horizons and iconic venues.
|The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series is back in 2026, with a global calendar that will once again recognise the best male and female athletes in the sport.
From natural wonders to iconic urban landmarks, the world’s top 24 cliff divers will compete against each other in Asia, Europe and North America, where every dive will count in the battle for the prestigious King Kahekili trophies.Six stops are set to take place, including three brand-new locations, making this one of the most diverse and competitive seasons in World Series history.
It will test the athletes’ consistency, precision and ability to perform under pressure. With two off-the-cliff competitions at either end of the season and ever-changing natural settings, every stop adds another layer of complexity.The 2026 season opens in Bali (May 20–23), marking the World Series’ debut in Indonesia.
Spread across two stunning natural settings, the first event of the year showcases both raw geography and cultural depth. At Kroya Waterfall the athletes will launch from a take-off point mounted on a tree – a first in World Series competition – before landing in a natural pool deep enough to absorb dives reaching speeds of up to 85 km/h.
The final rounds will take place at Kelingking Beach, where sheer rock faces frame deep turquoise waters and powdery white sand, creating a setting that feels both remote and monumental. Indonesia sets the tone for a season defined by progression in a sport that continues to push its athletes to their limits.
The series then moves to another new stop in St. Petersburg, Florida, USA (June 5–6), where the action unfolds along a vibrant waterfront built for sport and spectators alike. The dynamic coastal setting allows fans to get closer than ever to the competition, highlighting the precision, control and fearlessness required at the highest level.
In Copenhagen, Denmark (June 27), cliff diving once again meets Scandinavian design and maritime heritage. The clean architectural lines of the Danish capital and its historic harbour provide a striking stage, as athletes launch from platforms mounted on the iconic Opera House for the first time since 2022.The second half of the season begins at a classic venue in Mostar, Bosnia & Herzegovina (July 31–August 1), where the deep bond between the World Series and the historic city continues.
For the tenth time since 2015, divers will return to the Stari Most bridge to compete above the emerald waters of the Neretva River. They will complete one round directly off the bridge before moving on to the platforms, in one of the sport’s most atmospheric and historically rich settings.
The tour then returns to Polignano a Mare, Italy (September 25–27), the most visited location in World Series history for the 13th year. The dramatic limestone cliffs and natural amphitheatre coastline create an unmatched competition arena, where defining championship moments have unfolded in front of thousands of passionate fans year after year as the divers launch from different take-off spots located within private properties.
The season is scheduled to conclude at another new destination in Muscat, Oman (November 12–14). However, the event is subject to final confirmation, in light of ongoing developments in the region.
Rugged coastline, desert landscapes and a rich maritime history provide a powerful natural stage for the season finale, where the 2026 champions will be crowned.
2026 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Calendar
May 20-23 – Bali, INA
June 5-6 – St. Petersburg, FL, USA
June 27 – Copenhagen, DEN
July 31-August 1 – Mostar, BIH
September 25-27 – Polignano a Mare, ITA
November 12-14 – Muscat, OMA
**Final confirmation subject to ongoing developments in the region.
Permanent athletes 2026
WOMEN
Kaylea Arnett USA
Molly Carlson CAN
Nelli Chukanivska UKR
Lisa Faulkner USA
Rhiannan Iffland AUS
Simone Leathead CAN
Xantheia Pennisi AUS
Ginni van Katwijk NED
MEN
David Colturi USA
Carlos Gimeno ESP
Gary Hunt FRA
James Lichtenstein USA
Jonathan Paredes MEX
Constantin Popovici ROU
Catalin Preda ROU
Oleksiy Prygorov UKR