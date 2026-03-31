Thailand confirmed their slot to the AFC Asian Cup 2027 as they joined already-qualified Vietnam and Singapore in the international showcase in Saudi Arabia next year.

In the pivotal match of Group D, Thailand outplayed Turkmenistan 2-1 at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, with Manuel Tom Bihr scoring the late winner in the 89th minute.

The host had taken the lead early in the 14th minute through Suphanan Bureerat before Teýmur Çaryýew replied for Turkmenistan at the hour mark.

With the three points, Thailand complete Group D with 15 points.

Elsewhere, Vietnam stayed perfect at the top of Group F with a 3-1 demolition of Malaysia at the Thiên Trường Stadium in Ninh Bình.

Do Duy Manh struck early in the sixth minute to give Vietnam the lead, followed by a brace from the prolific Nguyen Xuan Son (51st and 59th minute).

Malaysia’s lone goal came off Endrick Dos Santos’ penalty in the 76th minute.

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