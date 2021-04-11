Mercedes-EQ’s Stoffel Vandoorne launched himself into the mix of the drivers’ championship with his first race win of the season, followed over the line by Alexander Sims (Mahindra Racing) and Pascal Wehrlein (TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team).

Belgian bounced back from a disappointing race yesterday to fight his way from fourth on the grid, securing TAG Heuer Fastest Lap for good measure – catapulting him from 15th in the standings to fourth in 24 hours.

Sims put on an overtaking masterclass when racing returned green after a caution period on his way to second spot, with TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team driver Pascal Wehrlein taking the final podium position after Norman Nato (ROKiT Venturi Racing) was disqualified for energy overuse.

Action-packed race once again started behind the MINI Electric Pacesetter, with Julius Baer Pole Position winner Nick Cassidy (Envision Virgin Racing) spinning out of the lead soon after the race was underway.

Drivers’ championship leader Sam Bird (Jaguar Racing), and the man third in the running pre-race, Nyck de Vries (Mercedes-EQ), were wiped out making contact with one-another as they fought for points on the cusp of the top 10.

Edoardo Mortara (ROKiT Venturi Racing) came home fourth, followed by Maximilian Günther (BMW i Andretti Motorsport), Mitch Evans (Jaguar Racing), António Félix da Costa (DS TECHEETAH), Tom Blomqvist (NIO 333), Nico Müller (DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT) and Sébastien Buemi (Nissan e.dams) completing the points paying positions.

Formula E returns in two weeks’ time with the all-electric racing series heading to Spain for the inaugural Valencia E-Prix on April 24 & 25.

ADDITIONAL POINTS Fastest lap in Group Qualifying: (1 point): Norman Nato – 1:56.006s ROKiT Venturi Racing Julius Baer Pole Position (3 points): Nick Cassidy – 1:52.011s Envision Virgin Racing TAG Heuer Fastest Lap (1 point): Stoffel Vandoorne – 1:41.820s Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team

MERCEDES-EQ FORMULA E TEAM – STOFFEL VANDOORNE (BEL)

“Today was all about redemption for yesterday. The pace of the car has been great the whole weekend and today we managed to get a decent qualifying session despite the challenging track conditions. I want to congratulate my team. We had a very good strategy with Attack Mode and managed to build a gap when needed. It feels good to achieve this today with this team.”

MAHINDRA RACING – ALEXANDER SIMS (GBR)

“The team seemed pleased with the result today. The gap to overtake Pascal was pretty narrow, but we reacted well and had a successful strategy. I am happy with the race and the way we used Attack Mode. It is my second weekend with Mahindra Racing and we still have lots to learn with pace and qualifying. We’ll keep working and trying.”

TAG HEUER PORSCHE FORMULA E TEAM – PASCAL WEHRLEIN (DEU)

“It feels good to be on the podium, but I am still disappointed as I was leading the race at one point. We missed some good opportunities but it was a good day for us overall. In the race and qualifying it feels like we are lacking pace. We need to keep working and improve for the next race. I’m pleased with my result on my second weekend with the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team. Stoffel was extremely fast today so congratulations to him on his first win of the season!”

PROVISIONAL CLASSIFICATION 1 Stoffel Vandoorne 46:52.603s (26) 2 Alexander Sims +0.666s (18) 3 Pascal Wehrlein +2.346s (15) 4 Edoardo Mortara +5.018s (12) 5 Maximilian Günther +5.305s (10) 6 Mitch Evans +5.671s (8) 7 António Félix da Costa +6.133s (6) 8 Tom Blomqvist +12.032s (4) 9 Nico Müller +12.872s (2) 10 Sébastien Buemi +14.795s (1) 11 Jean-Éric Vergne +15.676s 12 Sergio Sette Câmara +16.009s 13 Jake Dennis +16.352s 14 Oliver Turvey +17.134s 15 André Lotterer +17.838s 16 Oliver Rowland +21.140s 17 Alex Lynn +37.697s 18 Robin Frijns +43.103s DNF Sam Bird 22 Laps DNF Nyck de Vries 22 Laps DNF Nick Cassidy 21 Laps (3) DNF René Rast 19 Laps DNF Lucas di Grassi 7 Laps DSQ Norman Nato 23 Laps (1)

2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVER STANDINGS Sam Bird Jaguar Racing 43 Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing 39 Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing 34 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team 33 Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team 32 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 32 Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing 30 Jean-Éric Vergne DS TECHEETAH 25 Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing 24 António Félix da Costa DS TECHEETAH 21 René Rast Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 21 Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams 15 Sergio Sette Câmara DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT 12 Nico Müller DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT 12 Maximilian Günther BMW i Andretti Motorsport 12 Sébastien Buemi Nissan e.dams 11 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 FE Team 9 Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 6 Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 FE Team 5 Alexander Lynn Mahindra Racing 4 Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing 3 Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing 1 André Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 0 Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti Motorsport 0

2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM STANDINGS Jaguar Racing 82 Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team 65 DS TECHEETAH 46 Envision Virgin Racing 37 TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 32 ROKiT Venturi Racing 31 Mahindra Racing 28 Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 27 Nissan e.dams 26 DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT 24 NIO 333 FE Team 14 BMW i Andretti Motorsport 12

