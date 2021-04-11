Mercedes-EQ’s Stoffel Vandoorne launched himself into the mix of the drivers’ championship with his first race win of the season, followed over the line by Alexander Sims (Mahindra Racing) and Pascal Wehrlein (TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team).
Belgian bounced back from a disappointing race yesterday to fight his way from fourth on the grid, securing TAG Heuer Fastest Lap for good measure – catapulting him from 15th in the standings to fourth in 24 hours.
Sims put on an overtaking masterclass when racing returned green after a caution period on his way to second spot, with TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team driver Pascal Wehrlein taking the final podium position after Norman Nato (ROKiT Venturi Racing) was disqualified for energy overuse.
Action-packed race once again started behind the MINI Electric Pacesetter, with Julius Baer Pole Position winner Nick Cassidy (Envision Virgin Racing) spinning out of the lead soon after the race was underway.
Drivers’ championship leader Sam Bird (Jaguar Racing), and the man third in the running pre-race, Nyck de Vries (Mercedes-EQ), were wiped out making contact with one-another as they fought for points on the cusp of the top 10.
Edoardo Mortara (ROKiT Venturi Racing) came home fourth, followed by Maximilian Günther (BMW i Andretti Motorsport), Mitch Evans (Jaguar Racing), António Félix da Costa (DS TECHEETAH), Tom Blomqvist (NIO 333), Nico Müller (DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT) and Sébastien Buemi (Nissan e.dams) completing the points paying positions.
Formula E returns in two weeks’ time with the all-electric racing series heading to Spain for the inaugural Valencia E-Prix on April 24 & 25.
ADDITIONAL POINTS
Fastest lap in Group Qualifying:
(1 point):
Norman Nato – 1:56.006s
ROKiT Venturi Racing
Julius Baer Pole Position (3 points): 
Nick Cassidy – 1:52.011s
Envision Virgin Racing
TAG Heuer Fastest Lap (1 point):
Stoffel Vandoorne – 1:41.820s
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team

 

MERCEDES-EQ FORMULA E TEAM – STOFFEL VANDOORNE (BEL)

“Today was all about redemption for yesterday. The pace of the car has been great the whole weekend and today we managed to get a decent qualifying session despite the challenging track conditions. I want to congratulate my team. We had a very good strategy with Attack Mode and managed to build a gap when needed. It feels good to achieve this today with this team.”

MAHINDRA RACING – ALEXANDER SIMS (GBR)

“The team seemed pleased with the result today. The gap to overtake Pascal was pretty narrow, but we reacted well and had a successful strategy. I am happy with the race and the way we used Attack Mode. It is my second weekend with Mahindra Racing and we still have lots to learn with pace and qualifying. We’ll keep working and trying.”

TAG HEUER PORSCHE FORMULA E TEAM – PASCAL WEHRLEIN (DEU)

“It feels good to be on the podium, but I am still disappointed as I was leading the race at one point. We missed some good opportunities but it was a good day for us overall. In the race and qualifying it feels like we are lacking pace. We need to keep working and improve for the next race. I’m pleased with my result on my second weekend with the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team. Stoffel was extremely fast today so congratulations to him on his first win of the season!”

PROVISIONAL CLASSIFICATION
1
Stoffel Vandoorne
46:52.603s
(26)
2
Alexander Sims
+0.666s
(18)
3
Pascal Wehrlein
+2.346s
(15)
4
Edoardo Mortara
+5.018s
(12)
5
Maximilian Günther
+5.305s
(10)
6
Mitch Evans
+5.671s
(8)
7
António Félix da Costa
+6.133s
(6)
8
Tom Blomqvist
+12.032s
(4)
9
Nico Müller
+12.872s
(2)
10
Sébastien Buemi
+14.795s
(1)
11
Jean-Éric Vergne
+15.676s
12
Sergio Sette Câmara
+16.009s
13
Jake Dennis
+16.352s
14
Oliver Turvey
+17.134s
15
André Lotterer
+17.838s
16
Oliver Rowland
+21.140s
17
Alex Lynn
+37.697s
18
Robin Frijns
+43.103s
DNF
Sam Bird
22 Laps
DNF
Nyck de Vries
22 Laps
DNF
Nick Cassidy
21 Laps
(3)
DNF
René Rast
19 Laps
DNF
Lucas di Grassi
7 Laps
DSQ
Norman Nato
23 Laps
(1)
2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
DRIVER STANDINGS
Sam Bird
Jaguar Racing
43
Mitch Evans
Jaguar Racing
39
Robin Frijns
Envision Virgin Racing
34
Stoffel Vandoorne
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
33
Nyck de Vries
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
32
Pascal Wehrlein
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
32
Edoardo Mortara
ROKiT Venturi Racing
30
Jean-Éric Vergne
DS TECHEETAH
25
Alexander Sims
Mahindra Racing
24
António Félix da Costa
DS TECHEETAH
21
René Rast
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
21
Oliver Rowland
Nissan e.dams
15
Sergio Sette Câmara
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
12
Nico Müller
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
12
Maximilian Günther
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
12
Sébastien Buemi
Nissan e.dams
11
Oliver Turvey
NIO 333 FE Team
9
Lucas di Grassi
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
6
Tom Blomqvist
NIO 333 FE Team
5
Alexander Lynn
Mahindra Racing
4
Nick Cassidy
Envision Virgin Racing
3
Norman Nato
ROKiT Venturi Racing
1
André Lotterer
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
0
Jake Dennis
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
0
2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
TEAM STANDINGS
Jaguar Racing
82
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
65
DS TECHEETAH
46
Envision Virgin Racing
37
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
32
ROKiT Venturi Racing
31
Mahindra Racing
28
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
27
Nissan e.dams
26
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
24
NIO 333 FE Team
14
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
12
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR