Mercedes-EQ’s Stoffel Vandoorne launched himself into the mix of the drivers’ championship with his first race win of the season, followed over the line by Alexander Sims (Mahindra Racing) and Pascal Wehrlein (TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team).
Belgian bounced back from a disappointing race yesterday to fight his way from fourth on the grid, securing TAG Heuer Fastest Lap for good measure – catapulting him from 15th in the standings to fourth in 24 hours.
Sims put on an overtaking masterclass when racing returned green after a caution period on his way to second spot, with TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team driver Pascal Wehrlein taking the final podium position after Norman Nato (ROKiT Venturi Racing) was disqualified for energy overuse.
Action-packed race once again started behind the MINI Electric Pacesetter, with Julius Baer Pole Position winner Nick Cassidy (Envision Virgin Racing) spinning out of the lead soon after the race was underway.
Drivers’ championship leader Sam Bird (Jaguar Racing), and the man third in the running pre-race, Nyck de Vries (Mercedes-EQ), were wiped out making contact with one-another as they fought for points on the cusp of the top 10.
Edoardo Mortara (ROKiT Venturi Racing) came home fourth, followed by Maximilian Günther (BMW i Andretti Motorsport), Mitch Evans (Jaguar Racing), António Félix da Costa (DS TECHEETAH), Tom Blomqvist (NIO 333), Nico Müller (DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT) and Sébastien Buemi (Nissan e.dams) completing the points paying positions.
Formula E returns in two weeks’ time with the all-electric racing series heading to Spain for the inaugural Valencia E-Prix on April 24 & 25.
|
|
|
Fastest lap in Group Qualifying:
(1 point):
Norman Nato – 1:56.006s
ROKiT Venturi Racing
Julius Baer Pole Position (3 points):
Nick Cassidy – 1:52.011s
Envision Virgin Racing
|
TAG Heuer Fastest Lap (1 point):
Stoffel Vandoorne – 1:41.820s
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
MERCEDES-EQ FORMULA E TEAM – STOFFEL VANDOORNE (BEL)
“Today was all about redemption for yesterday. The pace of the car has been great the whole weekend and today we managed to get a decent qualifying session despite the challenging track conditions. I want to congratulate my team. We had a very good strategy with Attack Mode and managed to build a gap when needed. It feels good to achieve this today with this team.”
MAHINDRA RACING – ALEXANDER SIMS (GBR)
“The team seemed pleased with the result today. The gap to overtake Pascal was pretty narrow, but we reacted well and had a successful strategy. I am happy with the race and the way we used Attack Mode. It is my second weekend with Mahindra Racing and we still have lots to learn with pace and qualifying. We’ll keep working and trying.”
TAG HEUER PORSCHE FORMULA E TEAM – PASCAL WEHRLEIN (DEU)
“It feels good to be on the podium, but I am still disappointed as I was leading the race at one point. We missed some good opportunities but it was a good day for us overall. In the race and qualifying it feels like we are lacking pace. We need to keep working and improve for the next race. I’m pleased with my result on my second weekend with the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team. Stoffel was extremely fast today so congratulations to him on his first win of the season!”
|
|
PROVISIONAL CLASSIFICATION
|
|
1
|
Stoffel Vandoorne
|
46:52.603s
|
(26)
|
2
|
Alexander Sims
|
+0.666s
|
(18)
|
3
|
Pascal Wehrlein
|
+2.346s
|
(15)
|
4
|
Edoardo Mortara
|
+5.018s
|
(12)
|
5
|
Maximilian Günther
|
+5.305s
|
(10)
|
6
|
Mitch Evans
|
+5.671s
|
(8)
|
7
|
António Félix da Costa
|
+6.133s
|
(6)
|
8
|
Tom Blomqvist
|
+12.032s
|
(4)
|
9
|
Nico Müller
|
+12.872s
|
(2)
|
10
|
Sébastien Buemi
|
+14.795s
|
(1)
|
11
|
Jean-Éric Vergne
|
+15.676s
|
|
12
|
Sergio Sette Câmara
|
+16.009s
|
|
13
|
Jake Dennis
|
+16.352s
|
|
14
|
Oliver Turvey
|
+17.134s
|
|
15
|
André Lotterer
|
+17.838s
|
|
16
|
Oliver Rowland
|
+21.140s
|
|
17
|
Alex Lynn
|
+37.697s
|
|
18
|
Robin Frijns
|
+43.103s
|
|
DNF
|
Sam Bird
|
22 Laps
|
|
DNF
|
Nyck de Vries
|
22 Laps
|
|
DNF
|
Nick Cassidy
|
21 Laps
|
(3)
|
DNF
|
René Rast
|
19 Laps
|
|
DNF
|
Lucas di Grassi
|
7 Laps
|
|
DSQ
|
Norman Nato
|
23 Laps
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
DRIVER STANDINGS
|
|
Sam Bird
|
Jaguar Racing
|
43
|
Mitch Evans
|
Jaguar Racing
|
39
|
Robin Frijns
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
34
|
Stoffel Vandoorne
|
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
|
33
|
Nyck de Vries
|
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
|
32
|
Pascal Wehrlein
|
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|
32
|
Edoardo Mortara
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
30
|
Jean-Éric Vergne
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
25
|
Alexander Sims
|
Mahindra Racing
|
24
|
António Félix da Costa
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
21
|
René Rast
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
21
|
Oliver Rowland
|
Nissan e.dams
|
15
|
Sergio Sette Câmara
|
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
|
12
|
Nico Müller
|
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
|
12
|
Maximilian Günther
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
12
|
Sébastien Buemi
|
Nissan e.dams
|
11
|
Oliver Turvey
|
NIO 333 FE Team
|
9
|
Lucas di Grassi
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
6
|
Tom Blomqvist
|
NIO 333 FE Team
|
5
|
Alexander Lynn
|
Mahindra Racing
|
4
|
Nick Cassidy
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
3
|
Norman Nato
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
1
|
André Lotterer
|
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|
0
|
Jake Dennis
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
0
|
|
|
|
2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
TEAM STANDINGS
|
|
Jaguar Racing
|
82
|
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
|
65
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
46
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
37
|
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|
32
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
31
|
Mahindra Racing
|
28
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
27
|
Nissan e.dams
|
26
|
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
|
24
|
NIO 333 FE Team
|
14
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
12
