As a reminder and following the decision of the Grand Prix Commission published on 27 May 2020, riders in Moto3™ and Moto2™ classes are not permitted to make further private testing in 2020 until further notice, the same applies to MotoGP™ class riders unless they are riding for Manufacturers that qualify for concessions. Practice and testing restrictions for all classes are expressly provided for in Article 1.15.1 of the FIM Grand Prix Regulations, including details of what machines are allowed to be used for Rider Training and Track Familiarisation.