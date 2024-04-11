The Indonesia Under-23 team got just the right tonic ahead of next week’s AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 when they beat United Arab Emirates (UAE) 1-0 in a friendly that was played at the Shahab Al Ahli Stadium in Dubai.

After losing 3-1 to Saudi Arabia in the first friendly last week, the close victory over UAE was welcomed indeed as the team gear up for their opening game against host Qatar on 15 April 2024 at the Jassim Bin Hammad Stadium.

“Yes, the core players played against UAE, so the performance was very good, but maybe there was a lack of focus in scoring goals. If they had focussed, maybe we could have scored three to four more goals. But overall it is a very good for performance,” said Indonesia U23 head coach Shin Tae-yong.

In the match against UAE, the only goal of the game came off Witan Sulaeman.

“The players have all tried their best to play our game, so on 15 April, it will definitely be even better,” he added.

Other than Qatar, the other teams in the group are Australia and Jordan.

#AFF

#PSSI

