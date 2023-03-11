Rins: “This is going to be my 7th season in MotoGP and every year I’m learning something new. I learnt a lot during these years to work under pressure, to be calm with a lot of pressure and with a lot of speed on track. Especially in the last years, I made a big step on my mentality to be calm and to manage different situations… I will start 2023 with work and determination, working on my bike to have good potential.”