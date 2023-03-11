Ahead of the Official Portimao MotoGP™ Test, LCR Honda have lifted the covers on Alex Rins (LCR Honda Castrol) and Takaaki Nakagami’s (LCR Honda Idemitsu) RC213Vs that they’ll be racing on in 2023.
Rins is gearing up for a seventh season in the premier class, but it’ll be the first year riding the Honda. A big, exciting challenge lies ahead for the two-time 2022 race winner, while on the other hand, Nakagami is all set for his sixth season on an RC213V under the guidance of LCR Honda boss Lucio Cecchinello. The Japanese star will be hoping he’s banished the demons of his hand injury heading into the new campaign.
Rins: “This is going to be my 7th season in MotoGP and every year I’m learning something new. I learnt a lot during these years to work under pressure, to be calm with a lot of pressure and with a lot of speed on track. Especially in the last years, I made a big step on my mentality to be calm and to manage different situations… I will start 2023 with work and determination, working on my bike to have good potential.”
Nakagami: “My 2023 goal is to be competitive, we have some different format for the weekend, we have sprint races. It’s going to be tough and so busy, but we are ready to be competitive, to fight and hopefully we can put it together and make a successful season. We are ready, hopefully we can have great, great races in the future.”
LCR Honda Idemitsu Team Presentation
LCR Honda Castrol Team Presentation 2023