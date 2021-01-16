*Girolami, Guerrieri, Monteiro and Tassi remain at the beating heart of Honda’s WTCR family *Re-signing flat-out four a firm hands-off warning to suitors ahead of hotly-anticipated season *Announcement confirms Honda’s continued support of WTCR customer racing programme

The first four contenders for Yann Ehrlacher’s WTCR throne have been confirmed.

During its traditional season launch, held online earlier today, Honda Racing renewed its commitment to supporting its customer programme in the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup by announcing its fast foursome for 2021.

For the third season running, Néstor Girolami, Esteban Guerrieri, Tiago Monteiro and Attila Tassi can count on Honda Racing support when they take to the track in their Goodyear-equipped Civic Type R TCRs. Representing ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport and ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport in 2020, all four have led races and scored WTCR podiums with Girolami, Guerrieri and Monteiro winning in the series.

Honda’s announcement is further evidence of the belief that the Japanese manufacturer has in its quartet and the all-action WTCR from the FIA and promoter Eurosport Events.

Xavier Gavory, the WTCR Director, welcomed confirmation of the first four drivers who are up for attempting to take King of WTCR Ehrlacher’s crown in 2021.

“In Néstor, Esteban, Tiago and Attila, the WTCR is not only blessed with high calibre drivers, but also four great ambassadors for their customer racing brand and the WTCR in general. As multiple race winners, Néstor and Esteban’s ability is clear. Attila was one of 13 drivers 25 or under to race in WTCR last season and we can’t wait to watch his continued progression in 2021. Tiago is a driver who needs no introduction as a podium finisher in Formula One, a winner in WTCC and WTCR, but also as a modern-day hero for his incredible bravery and determination to return to racing after suffering serious head and neck injuries in a testing crash back in 2017.”

Néstor Girolami (Argentina): “There were ups and downs for me in the 2020 WTCR season but overall it was a solid year and I’m pleased with the competitive level I was able to show at every round. Winning the first race of the season and setting a new pole position record at the Nürburgring were two big highlights and show I can be the pacesetter, so I start my third year as a Honda Racing driver as sure as ever that I can fight for the championship.”

Esteban Guerrieri (Argentina): “Extending this relationship with Honda is a fantastic feeling, particularly after another strong campaign in 2020 despite all the challenges the year presented. Globally we hope that things will be very different in 2021 compared to last year, but one thing that we hope will stay the same is our competitiveness. We have proved every season so far that we are capable of fighting for the title, so naturally feel that we can push for it again in 2021.”

Tiago Monteiro (Portugal): “I’m absolutely delighted to be continuing my relationship with Honda into what will be a 10th year. It’s the longest I’ve driven for a brand in my career and this milestone proves what a great relationship we have built over that period. Last year was a very challenging year, but challenges are part of this sport and we rose up to face and overcome them. Those harder moments only served as motivation to add more success this season as part of this incredibly strong Honda Racing line-up.”

Attila Tassi (Hungary): “It is a great pleasure to be a Honda Racing driver in the WTCR for a third year in a row; I’m proud of the potential Honda sees in me. I was happy with the progress I made in 2020, scoring my first podiums, and with how I gelled with those around me. For 2021, I hope I can take another big step forward and show the frontrunning pace I was able to display on an even more regular basis.”

Honda Racing will announce details of the teams running Girolami, Guerrieri, Monteiro and Tassi during WTCR 2021 in due course. Yann Ehrlacher claimed the 2020 WTCR title driving a Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR on Goodyear tyres.

