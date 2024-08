Brisbane Roar are set to continue their preparations for the 2024-25 Isuzu UTE A-League season with a pre-season tour trip to India, beginning this week.

Brisbane’s men’s squad will take part in the second edition of the Bhausaheb Bandodkar Memorial Trophy between August 24 and September 6 in Fatorda, Goa.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/brisbane-roar-india-tour-bhausaheb-bandodkar-memorial-trophy-pre-season-details/

