Miguel Rodrigo, the head coach of the Thailand Futsal national team, will be looking to find the balance between old and new players when the Continental Futsal Championship 2025 kicks off on Tuesday.

The top Futsal team in ASEAN and ranked just outside of the world’s top ten teams, the Thais have been placed in Group A against New Zealand and Chinese Taipei.

“We try to find a balance in the team between old and new players to build on the national team. You will notice that some players are not as expected,” said Rodrigo.

“We try to find a mix of players. I have high expectations for the new players. I want three or four players who can stay with the national team in the long run.”

The Continental Futsal Championship 2025 will be held between 29 July to 3 August 2025 at the Nonthaburi Provincial Central Stadium Gymnasium.

Group B is Belarus, Saudi Arabia, Australia and Zambia.

