The FA of Malaysia (FAM) have announced that teams competing in the National Women’s League (LWN) 2025 will be allowed to register two import players.

At the launch ceremony that was attended by YB Hannah Yeoh, Malaysian Minister of Youth and Sports, and FAM President Datuk Mohd Joehari Mohd Ayub, eight teams will compete for the new season’s honours.

The eight teams are Kelana United FC, Sabah FA, Selangor FC, Red Eagles FC, including four new teams in Young Tigress, KL Rangers FC, Kuala Lumpur FA and MBSJ FC.

“Initiatives like this are important in creating an inclusive, sustainable, and competitive ecosystem, not only to create success at the national level, but also to pave the way to the international stage,” said Yeoh.

Added Dato’ Suraya Yaacob, Chairperson of the FAM Women’s Football Committee: “This move (to allow two imports) will not only increase the team’s competitiveness but also open up space for local players to learn and grow alongside international players.”

