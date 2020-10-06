Safe Aim Mutual Sdn Bhd, promoters of the 2020 PETRONAS Malaysian Cub Prix Championship, regrets to inform that Round 5 scheduled for the Sepang North Circuit this weekend (October 10 and 11), will be postponed to a later date.

In light of the current situation, the race promoters have not been able to obtain the final approvals for Round 5 to proceed as originally planned. The new date will be announced once matters have stabilized.

Safe Aim Mutual Sdn Bhd extends our sincere apologies to the many riders, teams, officials, and parties involved for the inconveniences this has caused. At the same time, we thank all our partners for their kind co-operation and understanding.

Meanwhile, the PETRONAS Malaysian Cub Prix Championship urges everyone to stay safe and follow the safety guidelines to help the nationwide effort to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

