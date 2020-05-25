Oliver Rowland races to victory at Tempelhof Airport with opportunistic double overtake to beat Stoffel Vandoorne in Berlin.

Nissan e.dams driver capitalises on coming together between the leaders to land first win in ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge.

Kevin Siggy secures second Challenge Grid win under immense pressure from Petar Brljak to further extend lead at top of the standings.

Stewards summary

– Daniel Abt (#66, Driver Grid) has been disqualified from the race for sporting misconduct, stripped of all points accumulated to date in the Race at Home Challenge and will make a compulsory donation of €10,000 to a charity of his choice.

– Lorenz Hoerzing (#2, Challenge Grid) has been disqualified from the race and all future rounds of the Race at Home Challenge for sporting misconduct.

Fast facts

– Brit breaks winning streak; for the first time there wasn’t a German driver on the top step, with Rowland joining Maximilian Guenther and Pascal Wehrlein on the list of past winners.

– Tight at the top in Tempelhof; the relative pace of the Driver Grid was strong in comparison to the sim racers with Stoffel Vandoorne only 0.048s off Kevin Siggy in qualifying.

– Siggy stretches his lead; victory in Berlin meant Kevin Siggy became the first multiple race winner on the Challenge Grid, extending his advantage to 29 points in the standings.

UNICEF partnership

– To learn more about the partnership with UNICEF, visit the Formula E website or click here to make a donation to the global coronavirus appeal.

– Since launching the coronavirus appeal, funds raised by UNICEF have been directed to projects supporting over 154 million children worldwide with remote home-based learning.

– Formula E’s donations, fundraising and support in raising awareness of UNICEF’s mission aims to change the lives of children across the world for the better.

Mental Health Awareness Week

At the top of today’s show, ROKiT Venturi Racing team principal Susie Wolff joined three-time Indy 500 winner and Formula E commentator Dario Franchitti to discuss their own experiences in motorsport as part of Mental Health Awareness Week in the UK.

Wolff said: “I have huge respect for anyone who is willing to speak about any challenges they are facing because I think we can all have an element of understanding, having all been in a similar situation at some point in our lives. There were times in my career where I can remember being very lonely.

“Motorsport is a team sport, but it is your name on the car and it is up to you to go out there and deliver. I think true happiness does not come from the big successes or failures and you need to appreciate the journey. The journey towards what you are working for, not always looking to the future and waiting for something to happen will make you happy. Be in the moment, live in the moment and enjoy the journey to wherever you are going.”