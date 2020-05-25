Oliver Rowland races to victory at Tempelhof Airport with opportunistic double overtake to beat Stoffel Vandoorne in Berlin.
Nissan e.dams driver capitalises on coming together between the leaders to land first win in ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge.
Kevin Siggy secures second Challenge Grid win under immense pressure from Petar Brljak to further extend lead at top of the standings.
Stewards summary
– Daniel Abt (#66, Driver Grid) has been disqualified from the race for sporting misconduct, stripped of all points accumulated to date in the Race at Home Challenge and will make a compulsory donation of €10,000 to a charity of his choice.
– Lorenz Hoerzing (#2, Challenge Grid) has been disqualified from the race and all future rounds of the Race at Home Challenge for sporting misconduct.
Fast facts
– Brit breaks winning streak; for the first time there wasn’t a German driver on the top step, with Rowland joining Maximilian Guenther and Pascal Wehrlein on the list of past winners.
– Tight at the top in Tempelhof; the relative pace of the Driver Grid was strong in comparison to the sim racers with Stoffel Vandoorne only 0.048s off Kevin Siggy in qualifying.
– Siggy stretches his lead; victory in Berlin meant Kevin Siggy became the first multiple race winner on the Challenge Grid, extending his advantage to 29 points in the standings.
UNICEF partnership
– To learn more about the partnership with UNICEF, visit the Formula E website or click here to make a donation to the global coronavirus appeal.
– Since launching the coronavirus appeal, funds raised by UNICEF have been directed to projects supporting over 154 million children worldwide with remote home-based learning.
– Formula E’s donations, fundraising and support in raising awareness of UNICEF’s mission aims to change the lives of children across the world for the better.
Mental Health Awareness Week
At the top of today’s show, ROKiT Venturi Racing team principal Susie Wolff joined three-time Indy 500 winner and Formula E commentator Dario Franchitti to discuss their own experiences in motorsport as part of Mental Health Awareness Week in the UK.
Wolff said: “I have huge respect for anyone who is willing to speak about any challenges they are facing because I think we can all have an element of understanding, having all been in a similar situation at some point in our lives. There were times in my career where I can remember being very lonely.
“Motorsport is a team sport, but it is your name on the car and it is up to you to go out there and deliver. I think true happiness does not come from the big successes or failures and you need to appreciate the journey. The journey towards what you are working for, not always looking to the future and waiting for something to happen will make you happy. Be in the moment, live in the moment and enjoy the journey to wherever you are going.”
NISSAN E.DAMS
OLIVER ROWLAND
“After the last few weeks I have been a bit unfortunate, so I was keen to just stay out of trouble. When they started fighting in front of me, I took the opportunity when it came! I was a little worried because Stoffel was so fast. I had to be perfect and then in those last few laps I was so nervous. I was just trying to hold it together.”
CHALLENGE GRID RACE WINNER
KEVIN SIGGY
“The Berlin track was a good addition to the competition, and it was fun to learn. I was really happy about my pace in qualifying. In the race, I managed to hold my place in Turn 1, and I got lucky that I did not get hit or pushed wider than I did. I am a bit gutted that I did not get the TAG Heuer fastest lap as well but next time I am hoping I do the same.”
AUDI SPORT ABT SCHAEFFLER
DANIEL ABT
“I would like to apologise to Formula E, all of the fans, my team and my fellow drivers for having called in outside help during the race on Saturday. I did not take it as seriously as I should have. I am especially sorry about this, because I know how much work has gone into this project on the part of the Formula E organisation. I am aware that my offence has a bitter aftertaste, but it was never meant with any bad intention. Of course, I accept the disqualification from the race. In addition, I will donate 10,000 Euros to a charitable project.”
RACE RESULTS
DRIVER GRID CLASSIFICATION
1
Oliver Rowland
17:35.159s
(25)
2
Stoffel Vandoorne
+0.296s
(20)
3
Pascal Wehrlein
+4.330s
(15)
4
Edoardo Mortara
+4.521s
(12)
5
Nico Mueller
+10.089s
(10)
6
Maximilian Guenther
+12.371s
(8)
7
Andre Lotterer  
+14.942s
(6)
8
Antonio Felix da Costa
+18.116s
(4)
9
Mitch Evans
+18.221s
(2)
10
Neel Jani
+20.302s
(1)
11
Sebastien Buemi
+20.935s
12
Robin Frijns
+1 Lap
13
Felipe Massa
13 Laps
14
Alexander Sims
12 Laps
15
Oliver Turvey
11 Laps
16
James Calado
9 Laps
17
Ma Qing Hua
8 Laps
18
Jean-Eric Vergne
7 Laps
19
Jerome D’Ambrosio
6 Laps
20
Sam Bird
5 Laps
21
Brendon Hartley
0 Laps
22
Lucas di Grassi
0 Laps
DSQ
Nyck de Vries*
DSQ
Daniel Abt
*Nyck de Vries (#17) disqualified from the race for spinning Oliver Turvey (#3)
ABB FORMULA E RACE AT HOME CHALLENGE
DRIVER STANDINGS
Pascal Wehrlein
Mahindra Racing
86
Stoffel Vandoorne
Mercedes-Benz EQ
78
Maximilian Guenther
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
73
Robin Frijns
Envision Virgin Racing
48
Oliver Rowland
Nissan e.dams
43
Nico Mueller
GEOX DRAGON
29
Edoardo Mortara
ROKiT Venturi Racing
27
Neel Jani
TAG Heuer Porsche
25
Oliver Turvey
NIO 333
20
Nick Cassidy
Envision Virgin Racing
19
James Calado
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
19
Antonio Felix da Costa
DS TECHEETAH
14
Andre Lotterer
TAG Heuer Porsche
12
Nyck de Vries
Mercedes-Benz EQ
6
Sebastien Buemi
Nissan e.dams
5
Felipe Massa
ROKiT Venturi Racing
4
Jerome D’Ambrosio
Mahindra Racing
2
Ma Qing Hua
NIO 333
2
Mitch Evans
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
2
Alexander Sims
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
1
Jean-Eric Vergne
DS TECHEETAH
0
Lucas di Grassi
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
0
Brendon Hartley
GEOX DRAGON
0
Sam Bird
Envision Virgin Racing
0
Daniel Abt
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
0
ABB FORMULA E RACE AT HOME CHALLENGE
TEAM STANDINGS
Mahindra Racing
88
Mercedes-Benz EQ
84
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
74
Envision Virgin Racing
67
Nissan e.dams
48
TAG Heuer Porsche
37
ROKiT Venturi Racing
31
GEOX DRAGON
29
NIO 333
22
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
21
DS TECHEETAHhttp
14
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
0
RACE RESULTS
CHALLENGE GRID CLASSIFICATION
1
Kevin Siggy
17.29.511s
(26)
2
Petar Brljak
+0.702s
(19)
3
Lucas Mueller
+6.070s
(15)
4
Peyo Peev
+7.620s
(12)
5
Marius Golombeck
+9.161s
(10)
6
Niek Jacobs
+11.792s
(8)
7
Jan von der Heyde
+13.840s
(6)
8
Jacob Reid
+15.112s
(4)
9
Markus Keller
+16.963s
(2)
