Britain’s Oliver Rowland wins maiden race in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship with a commanding drive from Julius Baer pole position in the penultimate race of the season in Berlin.

Envision Virgin Racing’s Robin Frijns (NLD) claims his third top-four finish since the restart while reigning DTM champion Rene Rast (DEU) finishes third for Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler in only his fifth race for the team.

DS TECHEETAH’s Antonio Felix da Costa (PRT) fails to finish in his first race since becoming champion and Rowland moves up to second in the race for the runners-up position.

NISSAN E.DAMS OLIVER ROWLAND (GBR) “I didn’t expect that today. The team has done a fantastic job, qualifying went well and in the race the car was amazing. I can’t believe it, it is an amazing feeling so let’s work for more of these moments.” ENVISION VIRGIN RACING ROBIN FRIJNS (NLD) “I was struggling to hang on to Oliver at the beginning since he was very fast – he just pulled the gap since he was one lap longer in ATTACK MODE. I was trying to get back, but Oliver did a great job and he was much quicker than me. I’m quite happy with second place but we are here to win so we need to keep working towards that goal.” AUDI SPORT ABT SCHAEFFLER RENE RAST (DEU) “The team told me I had more energy left than Andre on the last lap and I saw he was struggling in sector two. He was lifting quite early so I tried to overtake him and we had some contact and then went side-by-side in T12 and T13 and there was a bit of rubbing. If I have learned something over the past few races, it is that rubbing equals racing in Formula E, so I tried it today and had a much better result!” RACE RESULTS FINAL CLASSIFICATION 1 Oliver Rowland 47:28.880s (29) 2 Robin Frijns +1.903s (18) 3 Rene Rast +7.490s (16) 4 Andre Lotterer +7.863s (12) 5 Alex Lynn +11.441s (10) 6 Neel Jani +12.922s (8) 7 Mitch Evans +14.106s (6) 8 Edoardo Mortara +17.134s (4) 9 Stoffel Vandoorne +18.949s (2) 10 Sebastien Buemi +19.731s (1) 11 Alexander Sims +23.331s 12 Tom Blomqvist +24.807s 13 Felipe Massa +27.775s 14 Nyck de Vries +28.723s 15 Sergio Sette Camara +31.132s 16 Jerome D’ambrosio +31.524s 17 Nico Mueller +34.140s 18 Jean-Eric Vergne +34.986s 19 Oliver Turvey +44.377s 20 Sam Bird +46.591s 21 Lucas di Grassi +1:15.119s DNF Antonio Felix da Costa 35 Laps DNF Daniel Abt 33 Laps DNF Maximilian Guenther 4 Laps 2019/20 ABB FIA FORMULA E CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVER STANDINGS Antonio Felix da Costa DS TECHEETAH 156 Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams 83 Jean-Eric Vergne DS TECHEETAH 80 Mitch Evans Panasonic Jaguar Racing 71 Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche 71 Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti Motorsport 69 Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 69 Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams 68 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-Benz EQ 59 Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing 58 Sam Bird Envision Virgin Racing 52 Alexander Sims BMW i Andretti Motorsport 49 Nyck de Vries Mercedes-Benz EQ 42 Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing 40 Jerome D’Ambrosio Mahindra Racing 19 Rene Rast Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 17 Pascal Wehrlein Mahindra Racing 14 Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing 12 James Calado Panasonic Jaguar Racing 10 Neel Jani TAG Heuer Porsche 8 Daniel Abt NIO 333 8 Felipe Massa ROKiT Venturi Racing 3 Brendon Hartley GEOX DRAGON 2 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 0 Nico Mueller GEOX DRAGON 0 Ma Qing Hua NIO 333 0 Tom Blomqvist Panasonic Jaguar Racing 0 Sergio Sette Camara GEOX DRAGON 0 2019/20 ABB FIA FORMULA E CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM STANDINGS DS TECHEETAH 236 Nissan e.dams 151 BMW i Andretti Motorsport 118 Envision Virgin Racing 110 Mercedes-Benz EQ 101 Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 94 Panasonic Jaguar Racing 81 TAG Heuer Porsche 79 Mahindra Racing 45 ROKiT Venturi Racing 43 GEOX DRAGON 2 NIO 333 0

Like this: Like Loading...