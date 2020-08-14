Britain’s Oliver Rowland wins maiden race in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship with a commanding drive from Julius Baer pole position in the penultimate race of the season in Berlin.
Envision Virgin Racing’s Robin Frijns (NLD) claims his third top-four finish since the restart while reigning DTM champion Rene Rast (DEU) finishes third for Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler in only his fifth race for the team.
DS TECHEETAH’s Antonio Felix da Costa (PRT) fails to finish in his first race since becoming champion and Rowland moves up to second in the race for the runners-up position.
NISSAN E.DAMS
OLIVER ROWLAND (GBR)
“I didn’t expect that today. The team has done a fantastic job, qualifying went well and in the race the car was amazing. I can’t believe it, it is an amazing feeling so let’s work for more of these moments.”
ENVISION VIRGIN RACING
ROBIN FRIJNS (NLD)
“I was struggling to hang on to Oliver at the beginning since he was very fast – he just pulled the gap since he was one lap longer in ATTACK MODE. I was trying to get back, but Oliver did a great job and he was much quicker than me. I’m quite happy with second place but we are here to win so we need to keep working towards that goal.”
AUDI SPORT ABT SCHAEFFLER
RENE RAST (DEU)
“The team told me I had more energy left than Andre on the last lap and I saw he was struggling in sector two. He was lifting quite early so I tried to overtake him and we had some contact and then went side-by-side in T12 and T13 and there was a bit of rubbing. If I have learned something over the past few races, it is that rubbing equals racing in Formula E, so I tried it today and had a much better result!”
RACE RESULTS
FINAL CLASSIFICATION
1
Oliver Rowland
47:28.880s
(29)
2
Robin Frijns
+1.903s
(18)
3
Rene Rast
+7.490s
(16)
4
Andre Lotterer
+7.863s
(12)
5
Alex Lynn
+11.441s
(10)
6
Neel Jani
+12.922s
(8)
7
Mitch Evans  
+14.106s
(6)
8
Edoardo Mortara
+17.134s
(4)
9
Stoffel Vandoorne
+18.949s
(2)
10
Sebastien Buemi
+19.731s
(1)
11
Alexander Sims  
+23.331s
12
Tom Blomqvist
+24.807s
13
Felipe Massa
+27.775s
14
Nyck de Vries
+28.723s
15
Sergio Sette Camara
+31.132s
16
Jerome D’ambrosio
+31.524s
17
Nico Mueller
+34.140s
18
Jean-Eric Vergne
+34.986s
19
Oliver Turvey
+44.377s
20
Sam Bird
+46.591s
21
Lucas di Grassi
+1:15.119s
 
DNF
Antonio Felix da Costa
35 Laps
DNF
Daniel Abt
33 Laps
DNF
Maximilian Guenther
4 Laps
2019/20 ABB FIA FORMULA E CHAMPIONSHIP
DRIVER STANDINGS
Antonio Felix da Costa
DS TECHEETAH
156
Oliver Rowland
Nissan e.dams
83
Jean-Eric Vergne
DS TECHEETAH
80
Mitch Evans
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
71
Andre Lotterer
TAG Heuer Porsche
71
Maximilian Guenther
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
69
Lucas di Grassi
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
69
Sebastien Buemi
Nissan e.dams
68
Stoffel Vandoorne
Mercedes-Benz EQ
59
Robin Frijns
Envision Virgin Racing
58
Sam Bird
Envision Virgin Racing
52
Alexander Sims
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
49
Nyck de Vries
Mercedes-Benz EQ
42
Edoardo Mortara
ROKiT Venturi Racing
40
Jerome D’Ambrosio
Mahindra Racing
19
Rene Rast
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
17
Pascal Wehrlein
Mahindra Racing
14
Alex Lynn
Mahindra Racing
12
James Calado
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
10
Neel Jani
TAG Heuer Porsche
8
Daniel Abt
NIO 333
8
Felipe Massa
ROKiT Venturi Racing
3
Brendon Hartley
GEOX DRAGON
2
Oliver Turvey
NIO 333
0
Nico Mueller
GEOX DRAGON
0
Ma Qing Hua
NIO 333
0
Tom Blomqvist
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
0
Sergio Sette Camara
GEOX DRAGON
0
2019/20 ABB FIA FORMULA E CHAMPIONSHIP
TEAM STANDINGS
DS TECHEETAH
236
Nissan e.dams
151
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
118
Envision Virgin Racing
110
Mercedes-Benz EQ
101
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
94
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
81
TAG Heuer Porsche
79
Mahindra Racing
45
ROKiT Venturi Racing
43
GEOX DRAGON
2
NIO 333
0
