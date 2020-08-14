Britain’s Oliver Rowland wins maiden race in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship with a commanding drive from Julius Baer pole position in the penultimate race of the season in Berlin.
Envision Virgin Racing’s Robin Frijns (NLD) claims his third top-four finish since the restart while reigning DTM champion Rene Rast (DEU) finishes third for Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler in only his fifth race for the team.
DS TECHEETAH’s Antonio Felix da Costa (PRT) fails to finish in his first race since becoming champion and Rowland moves up to second in the race for the runners-up position.
“I didn’t expect that today. The team has done a fantastic job, qualifying went well and in the race the car was amazing. I can’t believe it, it is an amazing feeling so let’s work for more of these moments.”
“I was struggling to hang on to Oliver at the beginning since he was very fast – he just pulled the gap since he was one lap longer in ATTACK MODE. I was trying to get back, but Oliver did a great job and he was much quicker than me. I’m quite happy with second place but we are here to win so we need to keep working towards that goal.”
AUDI SPORT ABT SCHAEFFLER
“The team told me I had more energy left than Andre on the last lap and I saw he was struggling in sector two. He was lifting quite early so I tried to overtake him and we had some contact and then went side-by-side in T12 and T13 and there was a bit of rubbing. If I have learned something over the past few races, it is that rubbing equals racing in Formula E, so I tried it today and had a much better result!”
FINAL CLASSIFICATION
|
1
Oliver Rowland
47:28.880s
(29)
2
Robin Frijns
+1.903s
(18)
3
Rene Rast
+7.490s
(16)
4
Andre Lotterer
+7.863s
(12)
5
Alex Lynn
+11.441s
(10)
6
Neel Jani
+12.922s
(8)
7
Mitch Evans
+14.106s
(6)
8
Edoardo Mortara
+17.134s
(4)
9
Stoffel Vandoorne
+18.949s
(2)
10
Sebastien Buemi
+19.731s
(1)
11
Alexander Sims
+23.331s
|
12
Tom Blomqvist
+24.807s
|
13
Felipe Massa
+27.775s
|
14
Nyck de Vries
+28.723s
|
15
Sergio Sette Camara
+31.132s
|
16
Jerome D’ambrosio
+31.524s
|
17
Nico Mueller
+34.140s
|
18
Jean-Eric Vergne
+34.986s
|
19
Oliver Turvey
+44.377s
|
20
Sam Bird
+46.591s
|
21
Lucas di Grassi
+1:15.119s
|
DNF
Antonio Felix da Costa
35 Laps
|
DNF
Daniel Abt
33 Laps
|
DNF
Maximilian Guenther
4 Laps
|
2019/20 ABB FIA FORMULA E CHAMPIONSHIP
DRIVER STANDINGS
|
Antonio Felix da Costa
DS TECHEETAH
156
|
Oliver Rowland
Nissan e.dams
83
|
Jean-Eric Vergne
DS TECHEETAH
80
|
Mitch Evans
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
71
|
Andre Lotterer
TAG Heuer Porsche
71
|
Maximilian Guenther
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
69
|
Lucas di Grassi
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
69
|
Sebastien Buemi
Nissan e.dams
68
|
Stoffel Vandoorne
Mercedes-Benz EQ
59
|
Robin Frijns
Envision Virgin Racing
58
|
Sam Bird
Envision Virgin Racing
52
|
Alexander Sims
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
49
|
Nyck de Vries
Mercedes-Benz EQ
42
|
Edoardo Mortara
ROKiT Venturi Racing
40
|
Jerome D’Ambrosio
Mahindra Racing
19
|
Rene Rast
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
17
|
Pascal Wehrlein
Mahindra Racing
14
|
Alex Lynn
Mahindra Racing
12
|
James Calado
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
10
|
Neel Jani
TAG Heuer Porsche
8
|
Daniel Abt
NIO 333
8
|
Felipe Massa
ROKiT Venturi Racing
3
|
Brendon Hartley
GEOX DRAGON
2
|
Oliver Turvey
NIO 333
0
|
Nico Mueller
GEOX DRAGON
0
|
Ma Qing Hua
NIO 333
0
|
Tom Blomqvist
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
0
|
Sergio Sette Camara
GEOX DRAGON
0
|
2019/20 ABB FIA FORMULA E CHAMPIONSHIP
TEAM STANDINGS
|
DS TECHEETAH
236
|
Nissan e.dams
151
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
118
|
Envision Virgin Racing
110
|
Mercedes-Benz EQ
101
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
94
|
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
81
|
TAG Heuer Porsche
79
|
Mahindra Racing
45
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
43
|
GEOX DRAGON
2
|
NIO 333
0
