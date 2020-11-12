Appointed by the Organising Committee as the exclusive global rights holder for the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Official Travel Programme, Groupe Couleur launched earlier this year a wide-ranging selection process for Official Travel Agents (OTAs).

More than 100 agencies applied from across the globe, reflecting Rugby World Cup’s status as one of the best-loved and must-attend sporting events on the planet.

Following a detailed analysis of applications, Groupe Couleur selected 22 agencies from 13 different countries. Many agencies selected come from established rugby territories including Japan, while China, Germany and the Netherlands have dedicated agents for the first time.

Reflecting a tournament that is capturing the imagination, more than 200,000 tickets have already been pre-ordered by the OTAs, a significant increase compared to Rugby World Cups 2015 and 2019. This bodes well for France 2023’s objective of attracting 600,000 foreign visitors in the country.

In addition to the commitment demonstrated by these agencies, they have pledged to contribute to the positive impact of Rugby World Cup France 2023 and to provide fans with unforgettable experiences in France that are environmentally friendly and respect local communities. Therefore, and for the first time, the OTAs will have access to a “bank of experiences” built in collaboration with local authorities, which will gather all the innovative sightseeing activities such as vineyards visits or cycling tours. Rugby World Cup France 2023’s positive impact will also translate into touristic impact for the host country.



World Rugby Chief Executive Officer Brett Gosper said: “The Official Travel Agent Programme has been one of the major success stories for Rugby World Cup, proving a hit for sports fans from around the world, delivering its unforgettable memories and exceptional experiences.”

“Following a very special Japanese tournament in 2019, enthusiasm for Rugby World Cup France 2023 is exceptionally strong, and we are delighted to see so many countries expressing interest in our showcase event. Starting today, fans can start preparing for their French experience.”

Claude Atcher, CEO of France 2023: “Because a Rugby World Cup is sometimes a trip of a lifetime, I am pleased with this public announcement of the Official Travel Agents. The OTAs will assist fans from all over the world plan their trip to France so that they can best support their teams during the matches and enjoy France’s sightseeing. It’s a very exciting perspective for everyone.”

Groupe Couleur Founder and President David Chevalier said: “Our entire team is incredibly proud to present this list of travel agents, but our work isn’t over yet! Additional agencies from several other new territories from the five continents will be added to the list in the following months, and this diversity will make Rugby World Cup France 2023 a truly unique and global event.”

Following the Rugby World Cup 2023 Draw on 14 December 2020 and the official match calendar announcement scheduled for the first quarter of 2021, Official Travel Agents will finalise their different packages.

Travel packages will go on sale in March 2021, but fans can already register their interest with the agency in their territory.

Official Travel Agents

Argentina: Tower Travel

Australia: Gullivers Sport Travel, Keith Prowse Travel, Sportsnet® Holidays, Wallabies Travel

China/Hong Kong: BH Hospitality

Germany: P1 Travel

France: Couleur Rugby

Ireland: Killester Travel

Japan: Nippon Travel Agency, STH Japan, Tobu Top Tours

New Zealand: All Blacks Tours

The Netherlands: P1 Travel

South Africa: Edusport, SA Rugby Travel, Sportsnation

Spain: VB Sports by Grupo Viajabien

United Kingdom: England Rugby Travel, Gullivers Sports Travel, MSG Tours, Sportbreaks.com

United States of America: USA Eagles Tours

Take a look at the OTAs world map and register your interest with your local agent >>



Rugby World Cup France 2023 will be held between 8 September and 21 October 2023. It will be the tenth world cup, and the event will also celebrate 200 years of rugby.

Like this: Like Loading...