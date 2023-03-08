#PUMA is releasing its newest style to its running lineup, the ForeverRUN NITRO.

ForeverRUN NITRO ushers in a new era of stability shoes by encouraging an optimal running stride for everybody and every run. The new running shoe achieves this through a unique combination of cushioning with NITRO foam and enhanced guidance with its RUNGUIDE System.

“We are very excited to introduce our newest footwear innovation for everyday running, the ForeverRun NITRO. It offers a combination of guidance and cushioning that appeals to runners who traditionally wear both neutral and stability products, ensuring an effortless run mile after mile,” said Erin Longin, General Manager of PUMA’s Run Train Business Unit.

“We know that all runners run differently and that’s ok, we want to keep runners running with a shoe that works for everyone.”

The ForeverRUN was tested in the lab, confirmed in the wild, and runner approved. We had 196 runners put ForeverRUN to the test by logging more than 47,000 miles in our largest running wear-test yet.

According to the wear-test study, runners found ForeverRUN to be more stable, helped reduce pronation velocity, and reduce peak tibial shock/acceleration. Thanks to ForeverRUN’s dual-density NITRO foam midsole, runners perceived the shoe to be softer and more responsive when compared to a traditional stability shoe.

A unique element of the ForeverRUN NITRO is the sockliner engineered in partnership with the experts from Kaiser Sport & Ortopædi. The sockliner offers enhanced arch support and foot strike guidance through a supportive molded heel cup design and metatarsal pad.

“Developing a sockliner with real impact on running experience for a majority of runners is complicated,” said Jan Steinicke, CEO of Kaiser Sport & Ortopædi. “But, through a unique collaboration with PUMA we’ve created multiple rounds of prototypes and tested to perfection. Everything was designed, created, molded and grinded in hand then digitalized and perfected for an unforgettable running experience”

Tech Specs:

• Stack Heights: 26mm forefoot / 36mm heel

• HTD: 10mm

• Weight: 224 grams (women’s), 274 grams (men’s)

• Key Technologies: Dual-density Super Critical NITRO foam; RUNGUIDE System; PUMAGRIP



The ForeverRUN NITRO, priced at RM689, is now available at all PUMA stores, PUMA.com, AL-Ikhsanm Sports Direct, Royal Sporting House, and Zalora.

