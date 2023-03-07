There are no changes to the top four of the men’s division of the Malaysian Hockey League (TNBMHL) 2023 at the end of the 12th matchday earlier this evening.

Heading into the final two league matches of the season, Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) have picked 34 points to lead the standings as Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) stayed second with 31 points.

On third is Maybank with 26 points while the fourth spot is currently occupied by Young Tigers with 18 points.

At home in Kuala Terengganu, it gave THT all the confidence they needed to blast UiTM HA-KPT 10-0 – with Penalty Corner specialist Jang Jong-hyun steering in four goals in the eighth, 25th, 44th and 50th minute.

That was followed by a brace each from Ismail Abu (Penalty Corner, 13th minute and Field Goal, 28th minute), Muhammad Akhiruddin Anuar (Field Goal in the 32nd and 59th minute) and Faizal Saari (Field Goal in the 50th and 57th minute).

In Bertam, TNB beat Nurunsafi Sporting 8-1 – at the back of a hattrick from Muhammad Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal (Field Goal in the second, 29th and 49th minute).

The rest of the goals for TNB were scored by Muhammad Aminuddin Mohd Zain (Penalty Corner in the fifth and 13th minute), Arif Harun (Penalty Corner, 27th), Muhammad Aminul Hanif Mamat (Field Goal, 33rd) and Farhan Arshard (Field Goal, 53rd).

Nurunsafi’s only goal of the game came off No. 4 Joshua’s Penalty Corner in the 23rd minute.

In the meantime in Bukit Jalil, Maybank also kept up their winning ways with a 3-1 demolition of Young Tigers.

TNB MALAYSIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 2023

RESULTS

MEN

Terengganu Hockey Team 10

UiTM HA-KPT 0

ATM 2

TNB Thunderbolts 3

Maybank 3

Young Tigers 1

Nurunsafi Sporting 1

Tenaga Nasional Berhad 8

