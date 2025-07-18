Sabah have set the record with 358 players confirmed for Round 5 of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championships (AJBC) 2025, here in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

It is the highest number ever set in the four-year history of AJBC which was first incepted in 2022.

This erased the record set by Sarawak in Round 4 of AJBC2025 just last week with 321 players registered.

Players as far away as Tawau and as near as Papar have descended into Kota Kinabalu as they battle it out to win places to the Grand Finals in Kuala Lumpur at the end of the year.

In 2023, Sabah had sent 19 players to the Grand Finals while last year, there were 17 players that came from the northern part of Borneo.

