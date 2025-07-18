Host Indonesia romped to a smashing start in their opening day of the WONDR Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2025, as they scored two wins from two matches played in Relay Group B at the Manahan Indoor Sports Hall in Solo, Indonesia.

In the race to the 110 system Indonesia, which has never won the Team event since its introduction in 2006, started the morning with 110-47 win over Myanmar.

They then picked up their second victory in the group with a 110-72 victory over Macau for Indonesia to stay top of Group B.

Closest challenger Malaysia was 110-59 winners over Macau in their only match played on the day.

In Relay Group C, defending champions China started their campaign with a 110-69 win over the Philippines as South Korea kept up the pace to stay a close second.

The South Koreans, who won the inaugural Team event title in 2006 and then a second crown in 2017, overcame a resilient Vietnamese side 110-78.

In Relay Group A, former champions Thailand and Japan had a contrasting start on their first day of competition.

While Thailand had a much easier route as they sidestepped Kazakhstan 110-52, Japan were pushed almost to the brink before they were able to overcome Chinese Taipei 110-104.

Following the keen competition in the earlier games, it was down to the duel between Chinese Taipei’s Yu Hsiang-chou-Liang Ching-sun and Japan’s Nagi Yoshitsugu-Yuzu Ueno in the Mixed Doubles that would turn the game to the latter’s favour.

The 99-95 win for Yoshitsugu-Ueno gave Japan their first win in the group.

In Relay Group D, India beat Sri Lanka 110-69 as Hong Kong coast past United Arab Emirates (UAE) 110-91.

