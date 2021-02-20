One of Indonesia’s talented winger Saddil Ramdani has signed for Sabah FC in the Malaysian Super League (MSL).

The 22-year-old, who had previously played for another MSL side Pahang in 2018, moved to Bhayangkara FC in the Indonesian Liga 1 for the 2020 season.

Other than Saddil, the Borneo side has also signed former Selangor captain Mohd Amri Yahyah and former Negeri Sembilan striker N. Thanabalan.

At the same time too, Sabah have also announced two imports – Risto Mitrevski and Levy Madinda for the new MSL season which starts next month.

The 29-year-old Mitrevski is from Northern Macedonia while 28-year-old Madinda is from Gabon.

Sabah are under the helm of former Indonesian international Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto.

