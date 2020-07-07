Saigon rolled to their first win in three matches to open up a two-point lead at the top of the 2020 LS V.League 1 standings.

The southerners carved out a well-deserved 2-0 away win over Hai Phong off goals Pedro Alves in the 32nd minute and then Geovane Magno right at the end for the three points.

The win gave Saigon 16 points from eight matches played as Hai Phong stayed 11at the table.

In the meantime, defending champions Hanoi FC remained eighth when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Viettel The Cong FC on the road.

It was the home team who drew first blood when Nguyen Hoang Duc fired in the lead on 28 minute as Hanoi then replied with the equaliser with a Rimario Gordon penalty four minutes later.

The one point put Viettel fifth in the standings.

Elsewhere, Binh Duong beat Ho Chi Minh City 2-1 as Than Quang Ninh beat Nam Dinh 3-2 and Hoang Anh Gia Lai edging Hong Linh Ha Thinh 1-0.

Da Nang romped to a 3-0 victory over Thanh Hoa and BHTS Quang Nam overcame Song Lam Nghe An 2-1.

