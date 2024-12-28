Hongyen Thakham picked up their second Futsal Thai League crown in two years after a walloping 8-2 win over Phetchaburi Rajabhat in their final game of the season.

Ryan Gomes (17th minute, 26th and 38th) and Wendel Mendes (26th, 30th and 31st) were on a hat-trick each to be followed by goals from Athiphong Munplai (18th) and Sarawut Phalapruek (40th).

Phetchaburi Rajabhat’s goals were scored by Khatawut Phuphan (14th) and Thanthorn Lemniam (22nd) as Hongyen confirmed the league title with 69 points.

ASM Port FC were second with 68 points after beating multiple-time champions Chonburi Bluewave 1-0 with the only goal coming off Nathan Ernaldo’s penalty in the 18th minute.

Third was Chonburi Bluewave with 61 points.

Most Valuable Player of the Season went to Narongsak Wongwan (from Hongyen Thakham) and the Best Coach to Thiago Nunes Rupp (Hongyen Thakham).

Best Goalkeeper Award went to Kanisorn Phuphan (ASM Port).

