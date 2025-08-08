Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) have been crowned champions of the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Trophy or the Charity Cup for the eighth time in a row after beating Selangor FC 3-0 at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium.

It was JDT’s tenth triumph since the Cup’s inception in 1985, where it also gave the Southern Tigers their first three points of the new Malaysia Super League 2025/26 season.Jairo De Macedo Da Silva prised open the lead after just a minute into the game with captain Samuel Castillejo the provider to beat Selangor custodian Kalamullah Hafiz Mat Rowi.The game then escalated with JDT coming close on several occasions, as Selangor narrowly missed the target with efforts from Willian Lira and Chrigor Morales.Three minutes after the hour mark and JDT doubled the advantage when defender Eddy Israfilov headed home the corner from Arif Aiman.Then it was Arif Aiman’s turn to get his name on the scoresheet when he fired in a stiff grounder to be Kalamullah for the third time on the night to deliver JDT the well-deserved start to the new season. #AFF#FAM#MFL

Like this: Like Loading...